Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: Iowa Pitches; 2020 Ads; K.C. and Casey

Good morning. It’s Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The 54th Super Bowl -- or as the NFL likes to call it, Super Bowl LIV -- is in the books. It was a big game for Kansas City’s beloved coach, Andy Reid, and his family, who have been through a lot. It was memorable for the Cannon clan, too, especially 3-year-old Liv Trygstad, who doesn’t know her Roman numerals just yet; all she knows is that the National Football League named its 2020 championship game in her honor.

Not that young kids on the East Coast can watch the entire Super Bowl -- it starts too late -- but the NFL is not the only entity guilty of dubious planning this week. Whose idea was it to schedule the Super Bowl, a presidential impeachment, Iowa caucuses, and the State of the Union address essentially at the same time?

I’ll have a further observation on the intersection of sports and politics in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

* * *

At Sanders’ Iowa Rally, No Fear of the S-Word. Phil Wegmann has this report from Cedar Rapids, where the mostly young audience embraced the candidate’s brand of socialism.

In Iowa, Buttigieg Presses His Moderate Message. Phil’s story is here.

Biden the Brawler? Bring Him On, Some Dems Urge. Nice guys finish last, party centrists worry. Phil, who spent the weekend traversing Iowa, has this story too.

Why There Are No Great 2020 Ads. Bill Scher writes that the lack of hipster buzz appears to be a strategic choice rather than a failure of imagination.

The Heartland Strikes Back. Frank Miele observes that Democrats are portraying Middle America as a hotbed of institutional racism, even tarring such candidates such as Pete Buttigieg with the same broad brush.

Updated “Duverger’s Law” Gives Independents Hope. Jim Jonas continues our Smith Project series with a look at a now-modified theory that could boost the chances of third-party candidates.

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy: Recall Efforts Weaken Democracy. Policy disagreements are terrible reasons to overturn elections, argues the 49th state’s embattled chief of state.

China’s E-Gambling Boom Doesn’t Require Travel. In RealClearInvestigations, Richard Bernstein spotlights Philippines-based virtual gaming, in which mainland Chinese let their keyboard fingers do the wagering.

Walton Foundation Taps Wall Street to Fund Charter Schools. RealClearEducation editor Nathan Harden reports on WFF’s efforts to remove some of the barriers to securing adequate physical space for alternative schools

* * *

The result of Super Bowl LIV was rewarding for everyone in the Kansas City area, whichever state the geography-challenged First Football Fan thinks they live in. It’s actually a metropolis spanning two states on both sides of the Missouri River. The region has produced one president (Harry Truman), numerous musicians (including Burt Bacharach, Charlie Parker, and Melissa Etheridge), film stars (from Jean Harlow to Paul Rudd) and more famous professional athletes than I can count, including the immortal Casey Stengel.

Stengel has entered the American memory in a way similar to Truman. In their time, each man was hated as much as he was loved. Truman left office in 1953 with abysmal approval ratings; Democrats didn’t even want him campaigning for them. Several decades ago, however, he entered the post-partisan sweet spot for retired (or deceased) politicians: As Americans remembered Truman’s virtues, not his flaws, he became a patron saint of beleaguered presidents, Republican or Democrat.

Casey Stengel ascended to similar status, mainly by outliving most of his critics. He was needled at his own funeral -- I kid you not. At that ceremony, USC Trojans baseball coach Rod Dedeaux, a Stengel family friend, quoted Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray as saying, “Well, God is certainly getting an earful tonight.”

As I think of it, the president whom Casey Stengel reminds me of is not really Harry Truman, but instead the current occupant of the White House. Stengel’s critics, like Donald Trump’s, tended to think of “the Old Perfesser” as something of a clown with an oversized ego and a propensity for taking credit for the accomplishments of others. On occasion, though, they’d find themselves wondering whether his antics and verbal miscues masked an innate cunning that explained his success.

A few Stengelisms remind me of things Trump has said. Remember that odd comment Candidate Trump made in regard to John McCain -- when he suggested that true war heroes don’t get captured? Stengel made a remark in that same vein in 1955, with Americans still in harm’s way in Korea. When a soldier on active duty sent a telegram complaining about Stengel’s managing, the skipper responded, “If you’re so smart, let’s see you get out of the Army.”

Asked about the prospect of female umpires, Stengel gave a family-friendly version of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. “The trouble with women umpires,” he said, “is that I couldn't argue with one. I’d put my arms around her and give her a little kiss.”

Stengel also had a bit of advice that is apropos of politicians and coaches alike -- and maybe all those in positions of authority. It certainly would be a useful strategy at tonight’s Iowa caucuses. “The secret of managing,” he once quipped, “is to keep the guys who hate you away from the guys who are undecided.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com