Return of Hillary; Smith Project, Part 3; Quote of the Week

Good morning. It’s Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the day of the week when I pass along a quotation meant to be inspiring or illuminating. Today’s comes from Katie Sowers, who is set to make history in two days as the first female coach on a Super Bowl team.

Sowers grew up in central Kansas, got her master’s degree at the University of Central Missouri, and has a tattoo of the Kanas City skyline on her arm accompanied by the word “Home.” But she’s not on the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs. As a San Francisco native, I’m proud to report that on Super Bowl Sunday, she’ll be across the field from the Chiefs as an offensive assistant coach for the 49ers. The Niners’ players and coaches clearly appreciate her acuity, mental toughness, and love of the game.

“Katie is a baller, 100 percent,” receiver Marquise Goodwin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “She understands the game. … She definitely has the attitude it takes to be in that room. She brings a great vibe and she understands, so I’m happy that she’s on staff.”

I’ll have a further word on this gridiron trailblazer in a moment. Actually, the words will be hers. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump to Democrats: Iowa Is Mine. Phil Wegmann reports on the president’s raucous rally in Des Moines last night, despite being under the shadow of impeachment back in Washington.

Ready, Dems? Hillary Wants a Starring Role. A.B. Stoddard warns the already fractured party that its tarnished 2016 candidate seems eager to make herself relevant again.

Bolton’s Security Clearance in Jeopardy in Wake of Book Leaks. Susan Crabtree has the story.

Why Voters Don’t Choose Candidates They Like Best. In Part 3 of our Smith Project series, Chad Peace explores how a perceived lack of viability harms third-party candidates and locks in the duopoly’s stranglehold on the electorate.

ERA Push Really Concerns Abortion. Kristan Hawkins writes about the underlying motives of Virginia lawmakers who are pushing to revive the Equal Rights Amendment.

Electric Car Mandates Effects in Iowa and Beyond. In RealClearEnergy, Ed Wiederstein explains the importance of liquid fuels in the nation’s heartland.

Why Subprime Auto Loans Don’t Threaten the Economy. In RealClearPolicy, Douglas Holtz-Eakin and Michael Mandel counter claims popping up in the press.

Big Pharma Wants to Earn Back Americans’ Trust. John F. Crowley lays out the industry’s “New Commitment to Patients” in RealClearHealth.

* * *

As a girl in the small, predominately Mennonite farming town of Hesston, Kan., Katie Sowers and her twin sister, Liz, would play tackle football in their backyard. The Sowers girls hit so hard that sometimes one of the neighborhood boys would be pressed into service as a referee.

The twins’ parents were supportive -- when the girls were 10 years old, they received matching helmets and shoulder pads for Christmas -- but adults steered them to sports that had girls’ leagues. They eventually would comply, but their love of football ran deep and never went away. Katie told the Kansas City Star that her diary entries as a little girl revealed this passion.

“My mom wants me to play basketball. I don’t want to. I want to play football,” she wrote, adding that her favorite part of the game was tackling -- or “tacolilng,” as the third-grader spelled it.

The girls would play basketball -- and volleyball and track and field -- in high school, and at a very high level. Liz was state champion in the javelin throw and both Sowers girls were stars on the hardwood -- each went on to play college basketball. Liz stayed home and starred for Hesston College, where she averaged 45 points per game (the school record) and was named a small college All-American. Katie attended another Mennonite school, Goshen College in Indiana, where she was a solid all-around player and team leader.

After getting their degrees both gravitated into coaching. Liz is now an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. She moonlights as a touchdown-catching wide receiver on a local amateur women’s tackle football team. There were some speed bumps along the way, too: Goshen College declined to offer Katie an assistant coaching position because, one official explained, some parents voiced concerns about having their daughters coached by a lesbian.

The school has since adopted a non-discrimination policy and this week, as Katie Sowers’ journey made news, it apologized to her publicly -- and expressed pride in her achievements. For her part, Katie was gracious in response.

“I loved my time at Goshen and I love everything Goshen College represents,” she told NBC Sports. “This moment was tough, but the reality is we all experience rejection and adversity in our lives.”

Even amid the media hype that typifies the run-up to the Super Bowl, Katie Sowers has mostly managed to escape the breathless excess generated by sportswriters desperate for a new angle on the annual sports extravaganza. (Example: Doug Williams, the Washington Redskins quarterback in the Super Bowl held on this date in 1988, was asked: “Doug, would it be easier if you were the second black quarterback to play in the Super Bowl?” The answer would prove to be: No, not really, as Williams would be the MVP in the Skins 42-10 route of the Denver Broncos.)

Yes, the country is more inclusive today. But showing grace under pressure is a timeless virtue, and Katie Sowers exhibits it seamlessly.

“It’s a fine line right now between wanting to be treated just like everybody else but also knowing that part of the job is making sure I’m visible for all the young people, boys and girls,” she said this week. “You have to have ‘a first’ for everything to create change, but I want to make sure I’m not the last.”

And that’s your quote of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com