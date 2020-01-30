Smith Project, Part 2; '1619' Curriculum; the Lone Ranger

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. On this date in 1933, as Americans awaited Franklin Roosevelt’s inauguration and banking institutions failed daily, radio listeners in Detroit were treated to the debut of a serial that would put its mark on the nation’s popular culture. It was called “The Lone Ranger.”

Inspired by Douglas Fairbanks’ silent film “The Mark of Zorro,” WXYZ program manager James Jewell and writer Fran Striker came up with the idea for a regular program featuring a masked -- but not flawed -- American hero.

Inspired by Douglas Fairbanks' silent film "The Mark of Zorro," WXYZ program manager James Jewell and writer Fran Striker came up with the idea for a regular program featuring a masked -- but not flawed -- American hero.

An instant hit, “The Lone Ranger” was soon syndicated nationally by the Mutual Radio Network. By 1939 it was being broadcast three times a week to an audience of 20 million Americans. Ten years later, it made the jump to television, starring Clayton Moore in the title role and Jay Silverheels as his sidekick, Tonto.

In both radio and TV, the show would start each week with our hero galloping his steed to the stirring strains of the “William Tell” Overture and his signature shout-out, “Hi-yo, Silver!”

Loyal listeners knew that their hero wore a mask to protect his identity from the malevolent gang that had ambushed him. They also knew that the Lone Ranger did not use alcohol or tobacco, always refrained from coarse language, and never shot to kill. But they didn’t know his real name.

About Tonto, who first appeared in the 11th episode, even less was known. Audiences were once told he belonged to the Potawatomi tribe, although television viewers may have assumed from his get-up that he was Apache. (In a 2013 film version, Johnny Depp seems to play Tonto as a Comanche -- although his clothes, hair, and headdress are pure Depp.) In all the versions, the Indian scout is wise, brave, and loyal, even if what is most remembered about him today is his much-parodied pigeon English, which featured hokum phrases such as “You betchum.”

Some of this kind of thing was to be expected. Neither James Jewell nor Fran Striker had real-life associations with either cowboys or Indians. They were merely looking to fashion a hero, and the exigencies of radio required they create someone the hero could talk to.

Television didn’t fundamentally alter that dynamic, but it did change one thing: On screen, Tonto and the Lone Ranger needed to be physically impressive. In casting Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels, the show’s producers got what they wanted.

Silverheels was neither Potawatomi nor Apache. He was a Canadian-born Mohawk who had starred in lacrosse and wrestling -- competing under his birth name, Harold Smith -- and he boxed in New York as a middleweight in the 1930s.

Clayton Moore was a stage name, too. He was born Jack Carlton Moore on Sept. 14, 1914 in Chicago. As a boy growing up on the city’s South Side, he’d while away summer days in the movie house watching the film stars of the day -- Tom Mix, Ken Maynard, Harry Carey Sr. -- and dreaming of joining them.

In his autobiography, Moore said he grew up wanting to be a cowboy or a policeman. As the New York Times noted in its 1999 obituary, playing the Lone Ranger enabled him to fulfill both ambitions.

Moore had performed as an acrobat as a young man and he was a gifted horseman, meaning that he, too, brought a natural athleticism to the part. But what really made it work was the actor’s total embrace of the role. It’s not too much to say that Clayton Moore became the Lone Ranger.

After the series was cancelled in 1957, Moore kept in character, donning his mask, hat, and frontier attire at everything from shopping mall openings to rodeo appearances. In 1979, the corporation that had bought the rights to the Lone Ranger franchise -- it was making a new movie -- went to court and secured a legal injunction forbidding Moore from appearing as the masked man. They might as well have asked water to flow uphill. Moore took to wearing wrap-around sunglasses in place of a mask, but that was his only concession. After the movie flopped, the producers relented, and at age 70 the Lone Ranger rode again.

“This country needs heroes, and there aren’t many left,” Clayton Moore said while explaining his reluctance to abandon the role. “For many Americans, the Lone Ranger is a hero, and people don’t want to see their heroes shot down.”

