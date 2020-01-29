Smith Project; Kobe's Redemption; W.C. Fields

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Today is birthday of William Claude Dukenfield, known to his friends as “Uncle Claude” -- and to the early 20th century moviegoers as comedian W.C. Fields.

I’ve written about this comedic genius previously, but owing to my fear that he is forgotten by Americans whose taste in humor has been blunted by Hollywood bean-counters, I’m reprising the old vaudevillian once more. First, though, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Mr. Smith and the Quest for a Perfect Candidate. I kick off a series in which RealClear Opinion Research updates the prescient modeling first begun more than three decades ago by pollster Pat Caddell.

The Cali Contagion Infecting Entrepreneurism Elsewhere. In RealClearPolicy, Luke Wake laments the new slates of regulations state governments are enacting.

Kobe Bryant’s Dark Night of the Soul. In RealClearReligion, Steven Howard spotlights the redemptive role Catholicism played when the late NBA player’s life was in disarray.

The Biggest Myth About Willpower. In RealClearScience, Suzannah Lyons offers insights regarding self-discipline and the complementary practice of self-compassion.

* * *

W.C. Fields was born on Jan. 29, 1880, in Darby, Pa., a working-class borough five miles southwest of Philadelphia. His parents appear to have been normal people, but their boy was a restless lad. He ran away repeatedly, taught himself to juggle, dropped out of school young, and was off to Vaudeville by the time he was 18 years old.

His career as a juggler -- he was quite talented -- took off when Fields discovered that what really got audiences into his act were the snarky asides that made them laugh. He occupied a niche as a comedic juggler, but what he craved was to be considered, well, a serious comedian, an oxymoron that would have delighted Fields' sense of the absurd.

It took him awhile, but with the help of the motion pictures Fields honed his act into one of surpassing comedic genius. The role he is most famous for was the pompous, hard-drinking misanthrope.

The drinking part was real enough -- booze helped kill “Uncle Claude” at age 66. The misanthrope schtick was more nuanced. The line often attributed to Fields -- “any man who hates dogs and babies can’t be all bad” -- was actually said in jest about Fields by humorist Leo Rosten at a 1939 roast.

In real life, Fields owned dogs at various points in his life and was known to dote on the children of his friends. Fields biographer James Curtis also said that he answered all the fan letters sent by kids, and was invariably encouraging to boys who wrote about their interest in juggling.

Likewise, W.C. Fields' politics were hard to pin down. He poked merciless fun at blue noses, censors, and busybodies. He clearly despised what we might call the “social conservatives” of his day, namely the pro-temperance crowd. Yet he also bristled at political correctness, and nanny-state types, which would have put him at odds with today’s “woke” liberalism. Most of all, he detested high taxes, and occasionally needled New Deal excesses in his films, which took some gumption at the height of Franklin Roosevelt's popularity.

Fields’ politics today could best be described as libertarian. In 1940, he announced his whimsical presidential campaign, one built around a slogan that combined actual U.S. campaign history with one of his best-known films: “A Chickadee in Every Pot.”

“When, on next November 5, I am elected chief executive of this fair land, amidst thunderous cheering and shouting and throwing of babies out the window, I shall, my fellow citizens, offer no such empty panaceas as a New Deal, or an Old Deal, or even a Re-Deal,” he vowed.

“No, my friends, the reliable old False Shuffle was good enough for my father and it's good enough for me!” He then added this: “The major responsibility of a president is to squeeze the last possible cent out of the taxpayer.”

In his most overtly political skit, Fields also took aim at a type we might call the Curmudgeonly Conservative. In this bit, a cranky man is asked by a drug store clerk (Fields himself) if he wants to buy a stamp. The customer says yes, and then requests a purple stamp. When the clerk says he doesn't have purple stamps, the curmudgeon replies, “A person hasn’t got any rights in this country anymore. The government even tells you what color stamps you gotta buy. That’s the Democratic Party for you!”

The crank then requests a stamp out of the middle of the booklet, and when asked by the clerk for three cents payment, he asks for change -- for a hundred-dollar bill. When told the store doesn’t have that much cash, he growls, “I'll pay you the next time I come in,” and walks out without paying.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com