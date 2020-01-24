Rocky Marriage; Federalist Ban? Quote of the Week

Good morning. It’s Friday, Jan. 24, 2019, the day of the week when I unearth a quote meant to be evocative or inspiring. Today’s comes from Derek Jeter, a.k.a. “Captain Clutch,” the sublime New York Yankees shortstop elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this week.

First, however, a point of personal privilege. Today marks the RealClearPolitics debut of Howard Fineman, a prominent on-air analyst for NBC and MSNBC. A former chief political correspondent and editor at Newsweek and the HuffPost, Howard will bring his considerable experience and insights to RCP readers during the campaign year.

Howard and I met on our first presidential campaign as journalists, in 1984, and have been mutual admirers ever since. Raised in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Howard was a boyhood fan of Pirates immortal Roberto Clemente. I was born in San Francisco and idolized Willie Mays. Yet just as Clemente and Mays once played in the same outfield (in winter ball for the Santurce Crabbers in Puerto Rico), Howard and I always figured we’d work together someday, too. Although there were a couple of near misses, it never happened until now.

As of this week, he’ll file regular dispatches as an RCP contributing correspondent. Howard Fineman’s first piece, as you’ll see below, suggests that the 2020 presidential faceoff between Republicans and Democrats started even before the first votes have been cast in the Iowa caucuses -- this week in the well of the Senate. That story appears on RealClearPolitics’ front page, which, as always, offers an array of polls, videos, news stories, and aggregated columns from across the political spectrum. We also have original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

A New Jersey native who grew up in Kalamazoo, Mich., Derek Jeter was a high school baseball star who earned an athletic scholarship to play shortstop at the University of Michigan. But when his favorite boyhood team chose him as the sixth overall pick in the 1992 amateur draft, Jeter said no to higher education and yes to the Bronx Bombers.

“My office is at Yankee Stadium,” Jeter said once he became a starter. “Yes, dreams do come true.”

He made his debut in late May 1995 and by the following year was ensconced as the Yankees’ shortstop -- where he’d remain for 20 seasons, becoming team captain and a national icon who led the Yanks to five World Series championships.

“We knew from the start that there was something special about him,” his manager for most of those years, Joe Torre, noted later. “The way he carried himself, the way he played the game. He’s just all about winning.”

Jeter saved his best performances for the biggest games, while continuously comporting himself as a class act off the field. He came along at a time when that trait seemed rare. Maybe it always was.

“He’s rather unique for a young man in the 1990s,” observed writer Gay Talese. “Endowed as he is with all that talent, all that money and such impeccable manners -- that makes him an anachronism. In this era of boorish athletes, obnoxious fans, greedy owners and shattered myths, here’s a hero who’s actually polite, and that has to have come from good parenting. You can’t compare him to Joe DiMaggio, for DiMaggio didn’t have bad manners -- he had no manners. Where have you gone, man with manners? Here you are, Derek Jeter.”

Derek Sanderson Jeter’s own secret to stardom wasn’t any single thing. But he often returned to this idea: “I think it’s impossible to play this game -- be successful at it -- unless you’re having fun.”

As I contemplate that thought this morning, it occurs to me that this advice is also applicable off the baseball diamond, to many of life’s pursuits -- and it’s your quote of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau Chief

RealClearPolitics

Twitter: @CarlCannon