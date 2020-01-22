Impeachment Gamble; Whistleblower; LBJ, R.I.P.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. I mentioned Richard Nixon yesterday, and will do so again this morning. It’s a natural reaction, I suppose, among those of us old enough to remember the momentous events of 1973 and 1974. It’s fair to say, regardless of one’s political affiliations, that Bill Clinton’s impeachment wasn’t as searing a national experience as Nixon’s fall from power. The current Senate trial seems even less so, at least to me, although it surely must be roiling the emotions of those who live and work in the White House.

We often forget that these are real people in politics, on both sides of the aisle. Much of this is their own fault: Speaking in robotically predictable partisan sound bites hardly enhances their humanity. Yet, sometimes we are reminded that these people are our very mortal brothers and sisters. Forty-seven years ago today was one of those occasions. Lyndon Baines Johnson passed away at his ranch in Texas.

I’ll have a further word on LBJ's death in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Democrats’ “Hurry Up and Wait” Impeachment Gamble. Susan Crabtree and Phil Wegmann report on the impeachment strategy of pushing for Senate trial witnesses whom the House chose not to subpoena.

Whistleblower Overheard in ’17 Discussing How to Remove Trump. Paul Sperry has the story in RealClearInvestigations.

Carbon Tax Remains Best Incentive for a Low-Carbon Planet. In RealClearPolicy, Ike Brannon urges the government to create incentives for individuals and businesses to invest in potential carbon-reducing technologies.

U.S. Investment Needed to Displace Iranian Influence in Lebanon. In RealClearMarkets, Raphael Badani lays out the stakes in a nation that has long been the proxy battleground of Eastern and Western influences.

The Argument for Simply Logging Off. In RealClearLife, Lincoln Michel spotlights the new memoir from onetime Silicon Valley denizen Anna Weiner about the dehumanizing impact of our tech revolution.

* * *

Lyndon Johnson’s last public appearance had been the week before at the inauguration in Austin of new Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe. Observers say he seemed to be enjoying himself, not always an easy feat for a man who left the political spotlight before he was really ready to do so.

The Saturday before he died, the 36th president of the United States had joined wife Lady Bird in a project dear to her heart -- the planting of the first in a planned grove of 100 redbud trees along a road by the Pedernales River near the family’s ranch.

Days before that, Mrs. Johnson told a friend who asked about her husband’s health that she had noticed no change, save for one thing: He was quieter than usual. After the planting of the redbud tree, Lyndon confided in another friend present for the occasion that he wasn’t feeling well enough to travel to Washington for Richard Nixon’s second inauguration. Two days after the swearing-in, he was gone.

His death, coming less than a month after Harry Truman’s passing, left Americans without a living ex-president -- and, although no one knew it, a recently reelected chief executive was headed for very stormy seas.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com