Peters' Duty to Mich. Voters Conflicts With Mega-Donor Demands

The impeachment trial kicks off in earnest Tuesday and the national media focus have been on how Republican senators who face tough reelections will vote. But in the battleground state of Michigan, it’s Democratic Sen. Gary Peters who has a big decision to make: Side with Michiganders who voted for Trump in 2016 and remain opposed to impeachment or side with radical-left mega-funders willing to spend millions to get him reelected – and vote to impeach.

Peters, who’s held various elected offices since 1991, has already caved to some of the left’s demands to fend off a primary challenge from failed Michigan gubernatorial candidate and AOC ally Abdul El-Sayed by supporting socialist policies like the Green New Deal that would decimate auto and agriculture jobs in every corner of Michigan.

It might come as a surprise to liberal cable news, but a majority of Michigan voters remain opposed to impeachment, according to a recent poll published by the Detroit News. The same poll showed Peters within the margin of error against his Republican challenger John James – the former Army helicopter pilot and Detroit businessman who many believe is the future of the GOP.

Aside from being in a statistically tied race in a state President Trump won in 2016, Peters is facing fundraising challenges, having been outraised by James the past two quarters, with Peters raising $5 million compared to James’ $6.7 million haul.

On Friday, Peters promised to give impeachment “solemn consideration” in a statement where he then pivoted to other priorities like lowering prescription drug costs. Ironically, the same message that helped propel Democrats across the state into office in 2018 has largely been put aside for impeachment and lashing out at every decision Trump makes – such as eliminating a terrorist who had killed hundreds of U.S soldiers in Iraq.

The fact is, Peters isn’t a fighter for Michigan’s policy issues. He’s been in D.C. for a decade and his name-ID remains lower than that of any other U.S. senator for a simple reason: Peters doesn’t fight for the people of Michigan; he capitulates to the radical left and out-of-state donors.

For example, where was Peters on the USMCA trade deal that is a huge win for Michigan’s auto and agriculture industries? Here was an opportunity for Peters to put aside partisan differences and work with the administration and local employers on a major win for Michigan workers. But Peters chose not to lead and instead yielded to party leadership by staying quiet and falling in line while the measure was delayed for months.

To fund what may be the costliest U.S. Senate race in the state’s history, Peters is relying on the Democrat party establishment and national mega-donors who have already spent over $2 million on TV ads using messages Peters posted on his campaign website. Alternatively, groups like Better Future Michigan will ensure that Peters is held to account for bad policy positions, such as his stance on impeachment.

The Senate is likely to acquit President Trump, giving him and Republicans in this battleground state an important question to ask voters as 2020 heats up: Who is focused on getting results for the hard-working men and women who make Michigan great?

Now, Peters must determine how he’ll rationalize impeachment, siding with his mega-funders over the majority of Michiganders.

How will Sen. Gary Peters justify voting for impeachment? The truth is, he can’t.