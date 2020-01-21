Impeachment; Climate Bill; Arthur and Patsy

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The impeachment trial of the president swings into gear today. If you count Richard Nixon, who essentially copped a guilty plea by resigning, it’s the fourth such episode in U.S. history. The other three were Andrew Johnson, who barely escaped conviction when a couple of brave Republicans bucked their party’s leadership; Bill Clinton, who stayed in office on a virtual straight party-line vote; and now Donald J. Trump, who faces a jury of senators whose views on these proceedings are predictably based on a single factor: whether they have a “D” or an “R” after their names. In other words, American politics has long had a heavy partisan quotient. Too heavy, in my view.

But outside of domestic politics, events are not always so predictable. This is especially true in the performing arts, as Americans learned on this date in 1957, when a 24-year-old country singer from Winchester, Va., appeared on a CBS variety show hosted by Arthur Godfrey. Her name was Patsy Cline, and she performed a new number called “Walkin’ After Midnight.” The audience loved the song and the vocalist, and a star was launched.

I’ll have an additional word on Patsy Cline in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump’s Legal Team: There Is No Crime So Senate Must Acquit. Susan Crabtree reports on the president’s messaging as the impeachment trial gets underway in earnest today.

Analyzing Dems’ Repetitive Impeachment Text. In RealClearInvestigations, Eric Felten reports that the authors bulked up their allegations by repeating them over and over again.

Peters’ Duty to Mich. Voters Conflicts With Mega-Donor Demands. Tori Sachs writes that the Democratic senator is in a tough spot as he weighs a vote on impeachment.

How Democrats Can Sell Their Climate Bill to the GOP. Savannah Shoemake argues that including private sector input is vital.

Humans Are Worse for Wildlife Than Nuclear Radiation. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy spotlights a study conducted near the site of the Fukushima power plant disaster.

A New Look at Appalachian “Deaths of Despair.” In RealClearPolicy, Brent Orrell examines a recent study focused on the role of long-term un- and under-employment in rising levels of suicide among less-educated white workers.

The Fed, Repo Rates and Much Ado About Nothing. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny responds to concerns about short-term borrowing.

* * *

Before “America’s Got Talent,” there was “Britain’s Got Talent,” and before them both there was “American Idol,” which debuted on the Fox Broadcasting Company in 2002. That show, too, was derivative -- it was copying “Pop Idol,” the British version.

But this idea that there is untapped talent out there just waiting to be showcased on television is as old as the medium itself. Its trailblazing impresario was a man named Arthur Godfrey, whose staff scoured the country for undiscovered musical prodigies, comedians, and other performers.

A New York native, Godfrey mastered radio broadcasting in the U.S. Navy, and he himself won a talent show in Baltimore that launched his career. On Dec. 6, 1948, CBS debuted his new concept in a show titled “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts.”

The winners were chosen by audience applause, registered by a meter. But win or lose, it was great exposure for the artists. The list of contestants over the decade of the show’s existence included Pat Boone, Tony Bennett, Lenny Bruce, Roy Clark, Rosemary Clooney, Wally Cox, Jonathan Winters, Vic Damone, Leslie Uggams, the McGuire Sisters, and Marilyn Horne.

The show was waning in popularity by January 21, 1957, when Patsy Cline strode out and stood by the piano to sing. She had a fledgling career by then -- she’d previously been on television a couple of times -- and usually performed in a cowgirl hat and her mother’s homemade dresses. Godfrey’s producers wanted her in a cocktail dress, however, and she complied with this request. It helped: “Walkin’ After Midnight” became a cross-over hit.

Cline became a cross-over star as well, although her recording career was cut short by two car crashes and the plane crash that took her life six years after she demonstrated that Godfrey’s talent scouts were mining fertile territory out there. In those six years, Cline nurtured many other musicians, especially women country singers. Operating under her theory that “there is room for everybody,” she gave a helping hand to Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Brenda Lee, Barbara Mandrell, and others. The list of contemporary female stars whose careers she inspired -- from Reba McIntyre to LeAnn Rimes -- has never stopped growing.

Which is not to say that Patsy didn’t milk her own stardom. She headlined at the Grand Ole Opry, insisted on being introduced at her concerts as “The One and Only Patsy Cline,” enjoyed beers and storytelling with the boys at Tootsie’s lounge in Nashville, referred to herself as “The Cline,” and referred to friends and acquaintances -- male and female -- as “hoss.”

And sometimes she showed a better eye for talent than Arthur Godfrey’s talent scouts: Among those they didn’t choose were Buddy Holly and the Four Freshmen. They also passed on a soulful singer from Tupelo, Miss., by way of Memphis -- a handsome fellow named Elvis Presley. Patsy Cline didn’t overlook him, though. She used his backup group in her recording sessions and had a special name for Elvis. She called him “Big Hoss.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com