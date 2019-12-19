Trump Rallies With the People as Dems Try to Undo Their Votes

It’s a fitting juxtaposition: As President Trump was out with the people in Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday night, Democrats were in the swamp, trying to take away the people’s votes.

We’ve seen a lot of contrasts since Nov. 8, 2016. In the early hours that day, Donald Trump was also in Michigan, just north in Grand Rapids. He explained what the election was all about: “Do you want America to be ruled by the corrupt political class, or do you want America to be ruled by you, the people?”

Their voices were heard loud and clear. But Democrats refused to listen. Ever since, President Trump has worked day and night delivering on those promises he made. The corrupt political class? They’ve been clinging to their power trying to discredit, derail, and delegitimize the man whom the voters chose. First it would be “collusion” with the Russians, then it would be “collusion” with Russia’s nemesis Ukraine. (Hey, they never said it had to make sense.) No matter how many conspiracy theories the Democrats came up with, they never could change one simple fact: The people did decide that election.

Where was Hillary Clinton that day? Rallying with Hollywood celebrities and the political class whom her opponent had railed against. Then she was off to the Javits Center, where the “shard-like confetti” never fell from the ceiling and the fireworks never went off. But it’s that same arrogance that leads you to pop champagne on the campaign plane before the results are in, and leads campaign staffers in Brooklyn to tell union workers on the ground not to bother going to Michigan.

“They believed they were more experienced, which they were,” a DNC consultant said of the Hillary campaign. “They believed they were smarter, which they weren’t.”

It’s the same story today. Democrats wise to the sinister ways of Washington think they are smarter than the people. They, and only they, will decide who the next president is. Less than a year before the next election, Democrats have voted to reverse the results of the last one – with no crime, no evidence, just more false presumptions and “multiple levels of hearsay upon hearsay.”

With this vote, Democrats in the swamp have confirmed they think your vote doesn’t matter.

"We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems,” says Jerry Nadler -- the same man who made his “bold pitch” to lead impeachment when he and his colleagues were fighting for the job back in December … of 2017. The same Nadler who bragged on the Acela train about his grand plans to impeach the president after the midterms.

Note: All of that occurred before there was ever a phone call with Ukraine.

"As you know very well, this impeachment drive has nothing to do with Ukraine,” President Trump said in his letter to Nancy Pelosi. If it was about withholding military aid to Ukraine, Obama would have been impeached. Or, at the very least, a “whistleblower” would have come forward to warn the public that our national security was under direct assault as Obama and Joe Biden stood idly by, letting Russia invade Crimea and never giving the Ukrainians the lethal arms they so desperately needed.

“The voters are wise, and they are seeing straight through this empty, hollow, and dangerous game you are playing,” President Trump said.

“The voters are wise” -- these are words you will never hear a Democrat say.

Because the truth is, Democrats do not think highly of the American voter. They think you will forget all the lies they told to get them here. But most of all they hold you in contempt. They are disgusted by your vote in 2016 and they are terrified you will do it again in 2020.

Remember where President Trump was on the day of his impeachment vote. He was out with the people in the land he loves. Democrats? They were with the political class in the swamp they love, voting to deny the rights of the very people they represent. The people won’t forget.