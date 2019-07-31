Chased From Office by Trump, Sanford Mulls 2020 Challenge

The national debt stands at $22 trillion, and soon, according to acting White House Chief of Staff and lapsed fiscal hawk Mick Mulvaney, President Trump will add more to that balance when he signs an expected $2.7 trillion spending deal.

The dizzying numbers are more proof of the ideological apostasy of Republicans who once presented themselves as the party of fiscal responsibility.

At least so says Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor disgraced by an extramarital affair and the former GOP congressman elevated by his willingness to criticize the president of his own party. Now Sanford is considering whether to run for the White House.

But first, he tries to get his bearings.

“It is disillusioning because the people who walked out there in the public square and at times made much of this issue have either retreated or gone silent,” Sanford tells RealClearPolitics. He and his former colleagues punched their political tickets by condemning the debt and the deficits of the Obama administration. He meant it when he said it. He isn’t sure the others did, especially now that they are not willing to stand up to the current president’s largess.

Some, Sanford complains, “have said, in the most cynical of ways, that ‘we never really meant it all along,’ which is worse.”

Confronting that hypocrisy will be his campaign springboard if he decides to run, a choice he plans on making in the next month. But campaigning on this issue will be difficult at a moment when the Republican National Committee tries to scare off challengers and party voters overwhelmingly support President Trump and even Rush Limbaugh says that “nobody is a fiscal conservative anymore.”

Limbaugh, the most prominent of the conservative radio commentators, all but wrote the obituary for the fiscal hawks, though 132 Republicans voted unsuccessfully against Trump and the massive spending deal he hashed out with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But Sanford refuses to believe that the hawk is now extinct. The farthest he will go is a boomer joke: Where does the species find safe haven? In certain red state houses around the country where politicians are still accountable to voters.

His old colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus fit the political profile of fiscal hawks -- though those conservatives, he admits, have let their wings get clipped. Once financial hard-liners, they put out a meek statement on the spending package, a missive that was quickly eclipsed by the testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. It is more evidence, Sanford says, of how Republicans, even the most cantankerous of conservatives, “have gotten caught in the orbit of Donald Trump.”

“Don’t just pull my words. Pull Justin Amash,” he says in reference to the Michigan lawmaker who left the Republican Party earlier this summer, “if you want a picture of how the Freedom Caucus has been defanged. What was reprehensible in President Obama’s time has become perfectly acceptable in President Trump’s time.”

All of this is a bit bewildering to the old Tea Party favorite who likens the current political epoch to “time in the wilderness.” And Sanford should know. He has been wandering the desert since Trump helped make him an exile. Albeit, these days his wilderness is of the academic variety — Sanford taught a seminar in government as a visiting fellow at the University of Chicago. All the same, the former governor who survived a sex scandal could not survive his own criticism of the president.

Trump endorsed a challenger. Sanford lost in the primary. Republicans would lose the seat altogether in the general. A sad series of events for him, it is more evidence of the political solar system where, in his words, “the sun, the moon, and the stars orbit Donald Trump.”

Trump is not the only one to blame for the spending, of course. Republicans don’t care about the debt and neither do Democrats — at least not enough to talk about it. None of the candidates on stage at the first primary debate breathed a word about it, preferring to focus the conversation on expensive new government programs like the Green New Deal or Medicare for All.

Some tried talking about it before the debates. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke complained about the debt as recently as June, and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg told RealClearPolitics in February that all that borrowed money was a violation of “intergenerational justice.”

Neither returned RCP’s request for comment for this article.

The overall silence doesn’t surprise Sanford. He admits that talking about government doing less has gone out of fashion: “It is perceived as an electoral loser on the Democratic side, just as it is a perceived loser on the Republican side, and people want to stay politically relevant and in the hunt.”

The path to political success means that if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders prescribes “X, Y, or Z,” he explains, the rest of the field then has to tack on “some percentage of X, Y, or Z.”

What takes Sanford aback is the way the president has adopted a similar mentality. For a time, Trump took the debt seriously. His Twitter account is full of barbs about bad budget deals and hot takes about heavy spending.

But that was during the Obama presidency. That was when Republicans loved to lambast big government and when they rode opposition to new taxes to majorities in the House and Senate. Fiscal responsibility didn’t carry Trump to the White House. His crowds weren’t shouting, “Cut! Cap! Balance!” He led them in chanting, “Build the Wall!”

Somewhere along the way, amid the noise, the stuffy talk about dollars and cents and responsibility to future generations got lost. It is, according to Sanford, a missed opportunity.

“I totally get the dynamic that brought Trump about, and some of it was on this very front where people would say, ‘We are going to do this,’ ‘We are going to hold the line on spending,’ ‘We are going to do something on the border.’ Nothing happened.

“There wasn’t even a fight. So, people were ready for someone to draw a line in the sand, and yet, [Trump] hasn’t drawn a line in the sand on spending.”

Perhaps because drawing that line would be a large part of his own platform, Sanford is of the opinion that Republicans are making a miscalculation.

“In terms of raw politics, I would say that Democrats are winning the debate on the function of government,” he argues. “They have a long list of more vs. more, and if the only debate that is out there is more vs. more, and there is no debate on the Republican side of why it might make sense to hold the line or look at less, more vs. more wins.”

But can a candidate win the Republican nomination, let alone the White House, by telling voters it is time for the government to tighten its belt?

“The polling doesn't support that, but again just a grassroots hunch, having spent time with Republicans over a long time of years, my hunch says that the polling somehow can’t be right. It doesn’t fit with the people I know and the conversations I’ve had.”

History says challenging Trump would be unsuccessful. Not since Chester Arthur in 1884 has any sitting president been denied the nomination of his party. What’s more, there isn’t any clear constituency for Sanford, though he thinks he could cobble one together from soccer moms and millennials and small business owners, demographics that theoretically have the most to lose.

“It is my hunch, it is my gut feeling, that the patient isn’t dead. He may be on life support -- the notion of fiscal conservatism may be on life support -- but I don’t believe the patient is dead,” he argues.

Winning might not even be the goal. Sanford admits he sees value in just forcing the issue and that “from the standpoint of the health of the Republican Party, that debate is important.”

Two weeks ago, Sanford gave himself 30 days to decide. Ever since, he has been sitting on the fence mulling this “far-flung idea” that “no one has done.” He won’t say what he will do. He will only quote his mother.

“We are caught up in a weird time,” Sanford concludes. “My only hope is that, as she used to say, this too shall pass.”