Aggrieved We Stand; Free Speech; Quote of the Week

Hello, it’s Friday, July 5, 2019, the day of the week when I pass along an inspiring quotation. I’ve been writing all week about the Battle of Gettysburg, so for this morning’s motivational, I chose an observation from a U.S. Army veteran of that great battle.

His name is Theodore Gerrish, and he fought with the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment under Col. Joshua Chamberlain at Little Round Top and several other bloody Civil War engagements.

“The Killer Angels,” Michael Shaara’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1974 historical novel about Gettysburg, introduced a new generation of Americans to Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain.

Until then, the Maine college-professor-turned-Union-Army-officer had been largely forgotten except by Civil War buffs. In his own lifetime, however, Chamberlain had attained great prominence after the war.

He’d led the 20th Maine Volunteers bravely and capably not only at Gettysburg, but at Fredericksburg, the Second Battle of Petersburg, the Wilderness, the Battle of Five Forks, and had been present at Lee’s surrender at Appomattox.

Chamberlain was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Little Round Top, promoted to brigadier general by Ulysses S. Grant, and was grievously wounded at Petersburg, which debilitated him for the rest of his life.

Nonetheless, he returned home to Maine where he was feted and praised and encouraged to run for political office. He followed this siren song, winning four one-year terms as governor of his state, and then became president of Bowdoin College, where he’d taught before the war.

Along the way, Chamberlain was occasionally accused of perhaps exaggerating his role at Gettysburg, or to be more precise, minimizing the contributions of others. He wouldn’t be the first, or last, U.S. politician to inflate his own war record. Yet arguing about who deserves credit for a decision to hold a hill or lead a bayonet charge can be unseemly, especially when there is no question that every man in this all-volunteer unit behaved courageously and decisively.

Anyway, as historian Timothy J. Orr has written, for the majority of the men of the 20th Maine, “a survivor’s conscience was its own reward.”

For evidence of the truth of this statement, we can consult the memoirs of Theodore Gerrish, who enlisted in the 20th Maine as a teenager. Young Ted Gerrish’s first sustained combat experience had come at Gettysburg, only two weeks after his 17th birthday. He had not yet turned 18 when he was wounded at The Wilderness. And here is what he wrote after the war:

“I would rather have my boy stand by my grave and say, ‘My father was wounded in the Wilderness, and fought with Phil. Sheridan at Five Forks, and saw Lee surrender at Appomattox,’ than to have him say that I was a millionaire or a member of the United States Senate.”

And that’s the quote of the week.

