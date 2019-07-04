Border Funding; GOP and Health Care; Battle's End

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 4, 2019. I realize it’s a holiday, but it seemed fitting on Independence Day to continue writing about this week’s theme -- the Battle of Gettysburg.

On the morning of July 4, 1863, most of the shooting was over. The Union troops still standing had witnessed something on July 3 that most of them had never seen before, which was the sight of their vaunted opponent in disarray on a battlefield.

Disoriented by mayhem and the smoke from rifles and artillery, some Confederate soldiers had marched parallel to the Union lines while taking withering fire; others had dropped their muskets where they stood and raised their hands in surrender. Most of the rebels who survived the third day of battle and could still walk melted back into their own retreating line.

And so it was that on Independence Day 156 years ago, Robert E. Lee's beaten Army of Northern Virginia was headed back down South.

On July 4, 1863, the fields around Gettysburg were littered with a montage so grisly it is almost unimaginable, even though there is photographic evidence of it. Perhaps the most poignant picture was called by the man who took it “A Harvest of Death.”

The day after the battle ended, a hard rain fell on the area, something that often occurred during or after a Civil War battle. Even in those days before “climate change” was a concern, secular minds among the combatants speculated that something in the firing of so much artillery attracted storm clouds. The more religious men wondered if God was angry at them. Or sad.

On the Cashtown Road west of the town, the rain runoff uncovered bodies of slain Confederates who had been hurriedly half-buried by their comrades. East of town, the Rock Creek flooded, inundating a U.S. Army field hospital and drowning some of the wounded Union soldiers there.

“It was a rough war for wounded men” is how Civil War historian Bruce Catton put it. And yet, he added, they “were not much given to complaining.”

A case in point -- the case Catton used to illustrate his observation -- came after the fighting ended at Gettysburg. A soldier named O.H. Osborn, with the 118th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment -- the famous “Corn Exchange Regiment” -- had been pressed into service as a medical orderly and was pushing a cart full of severed arms and legs to their final resting place when he came upon two wounded men from the 1st Michigan Regiment passing time by playing cards.

One of the Michigan men called out to Osborn, saying he’d lost a leg the second day of the battle and wondered if it might be among those in the gruesome cargo. He asked Osborn to stop so he might see if he could find it and say goodbye.

Although Osborn wasn’t about to accede to this request, he phrased his refusal gently. He suggested that in heaven the soldier’s limb would be restored and he could look upon it all he wanted.

“Good enough,” said the Michigan man, who then simply resumed his card game.

Most historians believe that Lee’s beaten force was ripe for destruction after Gettysburg. Some thought so at the time, including Abraham Lincoln, who was deeply frustrated by the failure of Gen. George Meade to pursue the Army of Northern Virginia and dispatch it once and for all. But the North’s Army of the Potomac was itself battered and exhausted, and Meade’s own commanders were very much against the idea of attacking the retreating rebels. This was understandable. All the men who fought at Gettysburg had seen things no human being should ever see, and in that moment Lee’s retreat back to Virginia seemed fitting.

Bruce Catton put it this way: “Meade’s cavalry and infantry picked up some Rebel wounded and stragglers, killed General Pettigrew, who had commanded the left wing of Pickett’s great assault, and captured a gun or two. That was all. If the war was ever to be won, it would have to be won later -- and somewhere else.”

