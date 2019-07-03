Social Security; the FCC's Ajit Pai; Old Man Greene

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 3, 2019. As the sun rose over the Pennsylvania countryside on this date in 1863, some 35,000 men had been killed or wounded in two days of fighting. The Union men had held their far right flank in bloody fighting at Round Top and Little Round Top. At the other end of the fishhook-shaped Union line, at Culp’s Hill, the troops in blue also held their ground.

For a moment on the battle’s second day, it looked as if the center of the line -- not where Robert E. Lee had put his emphasis -- had buckled. But the breach in the Union line on Cemetery Ridge had been filled by a near-suicidal charge from the 1st Minnesota Regiment, which suffered an 82% casualty rate while repelling the Confederates.

Appalling losses were mounting on both sides. It couldn’t go on forever, and commanders in both armies knew that Day 3 of the Battle of Gettysburg would decide the encounter, and maybe the war.

In yesterday’s note, I mentioned Culp’s Hill only in passing, which is about as much attention as it gets these days when the Battle of Gettysburg is referenced. This is an oversight, possibly due to the awful carnage that ensued on the main battlefield on July 3, 1863. Yet Pickett’s Charge and the costly Confederate defeat on Day 3 of the fighting might not have ever taken place except for the insight and decisiveness on Day 2 of a Union general who may be unfamiliar to you. His name was George S. Greene, and he was one of the oldest of the 150,000 combatants to see action at Gettysburg.

Born on May 6, 1801 in Rhode Island, George Greene was a cousin of a Revolutionary War general, Nathanael Greene. George attended West Point, graduating second in his class, and was considered such a brilliant engineer that he taught at the academy for several years before retiring to civilian life and building a successful career.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, however, he enlisted, and was soon given command of an engineering regiment. He proved to be much more than an expert on fortifications -- he was an able battlefield commander. At Cedar Mountain, Greene’s unit held off a Confederate force three times its size until reinforcements arrived. At Antietam, Greene and his men held their own against Stonewall Jackson’s Virginians. Greene’s men admired him and fought for him, which is not always the same thing, addressing him affectionately as “Old Man Greene” or “Pap.”

Arriving at Culp’s Hill in command of the 60th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment on the morning of July 2, 62-year-old Pap Greene immediately ordered the men to build breastworks out of stone, wood, dirt, and fallen logs across the length of the wooded line. The terrain wasn’t suitable for artillery, but it was strategically vital nonetheless. If the Confederates got through Greene’s regiment, everything was exposed and vulnerable -- the rear of the Union Army and its supply lines, Baltimore, Washington, all of it.

But this was not to be. Although his superior officers thought breastworks superfluous, those fortifications -- when manned by brave and well-led officers -- saved Pap Greene’s troops, thwarted Lee’s plans, and held the line.

Greene ordered his undermanned regiment spread out along the line, in single file. The men resisted four successive attacks until finally nightfall gave them respite. “Without breastworks,” recalled a captain in ranks, “our line would have been swept away in an instant by the hailstorm of bullets and the flood of men.”

Which meant, as dawn broke on July 3, 1863, that Lee would try something else: A full frontal assault across a long sloping field against a massive, and well-positioned. Union Army.

