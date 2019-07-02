Twitter Censorship; Nuclear Power Myths; Uncommon Valor

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 2, 2019. On this date in 1863, in the fields outside the Pennsylvania village of Gettysburg, two great armies were poised to smash each other. The day before, Confederate commanders A.P. Hill and Richard Ewell had driven Union brigades back through the town, meaning that the way the battle lines were drawn, Robert E. Lee’s Southerners actually held the northern and western position of the battlefield.

The first day’s fighting had been inconclusive. Lee was fighting his first major battle without Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, who had been mortally wounded at Chancellorsville. Stonewall Jackson was not an easy general to replace, which Ewell revealed on the first day by declining Lee’s “discretionary order” to attack a federal position called Cemetery Hill. Believing, erroneously, that too many Union troops were defending it, Ewell waited.

Ewell was mistaken about the size of the Northern force, and hesitation proved fateful. On the evening of July 1, Union Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock arrived with the First, Third, and 11th Corps. By nightfall, he had arrayed this huge force from Cemetery Hill down to Cemetery Ridge and all the way to the end of the line, to Little Round Top.

On the third day of the battle, Hancock would be severely wounded in the leg by a Confederate rifleman. He would survive and, after the war, continue his career in the Army, oversee the hanging of Lincoln assassination conspirator Mary Surratt, and become the Democratic Party nominee for president in 1880. All that lay in his future. On this day Hancock, whom French immigrant and Union Army Col. Régis de Trobriand called “one of the handsomest men in the United States Army,” had arrived on time and deployed his men properly.

What those men -- most of whom were “citizen soldiers,” not Army lifers -- would do with that position would be decided in the two days of fighting that lay ahead. In a moment, I’ll describe briefly how two American officers met the challenge. First, I’d steer you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Twitter Can Now Censor the President. Kalev Leetaru reports on the implications of the site’s new policy regarding “abusive” speech and public officials.

A Tax on Eli Broad Is a Tax on Us All. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny argues that the billionaire’s willingness to pay more is counterproductive because a wealth tax lessens the amount of money he and others can invest in job-creating endeavors.

When Drug Prices Mean More Than Sick Patients. In RealClearHealth, Merrill Matthews asserts that plans to tie U.S. prices to artificially low ones in 14 other countries will do more harm than good.

How Values and Vision Saved a College From Extinction. RealClearBooks continues its series of excerpts from "Listening to Leaders" with Michael Sorrell detailing his efforts at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

The Three Biggest Myths About Nuclear Power. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy highlights advances in cost, safety and waste storage.

* * *

Famous military engagements are often characterized by great blunders as well as great heroism, and the Battle of Gettysburg was no exception. On July 2, 1863, Confederate cavalry commander Jeb Stuart still hadn’t shown up, meaning that Robert E. Lee was operating without adequate intelligence. For one thing Lee didn’t know how massive an army he was facing. Believing, erroneously, that he had a numerically superior force, Lee decided to try and destroy the Army of the Potomac. The night before, Gen. James Longstreet had advised Lee against attacking a large force holding a strategically superior position. Longstreet favored getting around the Union forces and marching toward Washington, which would give reduce the Union Army’s options.

“No,” Lee replied. “The enemy is there, and I am going to attack him there.”

For July 2, Lee decided to attack the left and right flanks of the Union lines. Longstreet was put in charge of the massive assault on the federals’ left flank on hills known as Round Top and Little Round Top. Gen. Ewell was to resume the effort to take Culp’s Hill and Cemetery Hill on the federals’ right flank.

Lee wanted Longstreet’s men to attack early in the morning, but the taxing logistics and perhaps Longstreet’s ambivalence delayed the assault until 4 p.m. It might have succeeded anyway, thanks to an unforced error by Union Gen. Daniel Sickles, who disobeyed orders and relocated his 10,000 troops forward several hundred yards. Sickles was ostensibly seeking even higher ground, but his error in judgment cut him off from the rest of the Union line -- and the federals defending Little Round Top.

This mistake was noticed by a Pennsylvania lawyer named Strong Vincent. When the Civil War broke out, he had enlisted in the U.S. Army. At Gettysburg, Col. Vincent was literally defending his home state. His name fit him, too. Vincent was strong. He hustled his brigade there without waiting for orders and convinced another citizen soldier -- fellow colonel Joshua Chamberlain of the 20th Maine Regiment -- that Little Round Top must not fall.

“Hold that ground at all hazards,” Vincent told Chamberlain. The men of the 20th Maine did just that. Led by their Bowdoin College professor-turned-Union-officer, they repelled repeated Southern assaults, the last with a valorous bayonet charge.

Meanwhile, on the far side of the battlefield, similar heroics were taking place by line officers making crucial decisions without waiting to be told what was needed. One of them was a 62-year-old West Point man who’d come out of retirement as an engineer and was a general in charge of a crucially positioned brigade. I’ll write about him tomorrow. For today, I’ll close with the fighting words of Col. Strong Vincent. When an adjacent brigade, the 16th Michigan, looked like it was about to be overrun by rebels, he jumped atop a large boulder and waved a riding crop given to him by his wife. “Don’t give an inch!” he shouted to his men and the Michiganders. They didn’t yield, but Vincent was felled by Confederate rifle fire.

His men carried him from the mountain, and he died in a nearby farmhouse before the week was up. Vincent was promoted to brigadier general on his deathbed, and his body was taken to his home in Erie for interment. Two months later, his wife gave birth to a baby girl. She did not live to see her first birthday and was buried next to her father.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com