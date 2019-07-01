Debate Losers; Weld's Quest; Philadelphia & Gettysburg

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 1, 2019. On this date in 1776, John Adams awoke early in anticipation of the momentous events unfolding in Philadelphia. “This morning,” he confided to a friend, “is assigned the greatest debate of all."

The debate was over independence, of course. The Second Continental Congress had recessed for three weeks while the Declaration of Independence was being drafted. Now was the time for discussion -- and, hopefully, a vote.

Adams had deferred to Thomas Jefferson in the drafting of the declaration, but he deferred to no one on this day 243 years ago. Rising to his feet, he spoke for nearly an hour. Although no C-SPAN footage exists to watch it now, we do have the reviews of those who were there, and we know the contemporaneous impact it had. Richard Stockton later proclaimed Adams to be "the Atlas of the hour." No less a rival than Jefferson added that Adams spoke “with a power of thought and expression that moved us from our seats." This was literally true in at least one case: When Adams finished, Joseph Hewes of North Carolina, a previous skeptic, raised his hands and cried out: “It is done! And I will abide by it.”

One great issue was left unaddressed in Philadelphia. John Adams’ son, after leaving the presidency and joining Congress, would seek to resolve it in a series of debates on the House floor. But not all issues can be talked out. Slavery proved to be one of them. That issue was destined to be settled on the battlefield. And on this day in 1863, the decisive encounter of that great struggle began in Gettysburg. I’ll set the scene for that engagement in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

As July dawned 156 years ago today, Robert E. Lee's battle-tested Army of Northern Virginia was marching through the Pennsylvania countryside in hopes of undermining the Union Army’s will to fight. Lee was underestimating Northern resolve, a miscalculation shared by many Union officers themselves -- but not by Gen. John Buford and Maj. Gen. John F. Reynolds. These two West Point men knew how tough their troops had become, and were about to prove it.

Neither man would survive the war. John Reynolds would be dead by noon on the first day the impending battle, just a couple of hours after he met Buford outside a theological seminary near the crossroads town of Gettysburg. Their brief conversation would alter the course of history. Typhoid fever would take John Buford before the arrival of the New Year. Abraham Lincoln mourned his passing.

By then, however, those two officers had made the bold battlefield moves and issued the orders that put the Union Army in a position to win the decisive battle of the Civil War.

Union Gen. Joseph Hooker had put his army in the right position in late June of 1863, crossing the Potomac River into Maryland and marching toward Pennsylvania in pursuit of the Confederates before Lee or Jeb Stuart knew the river crossing had even begun.

Feeling undermined by political intrigue from Washington, however, Hooker impulsively resigned his commission that week, and Gen. George Meade was put in charge of the Army of the Potomac three days before the Battle of Gettysburg.

Meade had been promoted over John Reynolds, who had been his superior officer, which both men recognized as a mistake. It is a testament to Reynolds' character that when Meade said as much in a private meeting, Reynolds cut him off and said the right man had been given the command.

In any event, on June 30, 1863, Reynolds found himself marching his units toward Gettysburg, where John Buford was already ensconced, but barely. Buford had led his 3,000-man First Cavalry into Gettysburg expecting to find rebels. He got more than he bargained for. But then again, the same can be said about Robert E. Lee.

“If the Confederates were looking for a fight, Buford was just the man for them,” wrote historian Bruce Catton. “Unsupported cavalry was not expected to stand off infantry … but Buford liked to fight and he did not propose to leave until somebody made him leave.”

What Buford and Reynolds both understood was that the high ground Buford's cavalry had seized outside of town had to be held because it could prove pivotal in the epic battle unfolding that very morning.

After deploying his men and ordering them to dismount and hold their ground against advancing rebel infantry, Buford had ridden back into Gettysburg and climbed the tower of a Lutheran seminary where he'd spent the previous night. From that vantage point he could see the river of Lee's men heading his way. He also spotted Reynolds and his troops pouring in from the other direction and toward the high ground we now know as Seminary Ridge.

Scampering back down to the street, Buford met Reynolds, who'd galloped his horse into the town alone to meet him.

“What's the matter, John?” Reynolds asked him.

“There’s the devil to pay!” Buford began before advising Reynolds of the tactical situation.

Reynolds instantly grasped the strategic importance of moving fast, and he dashed off a note to Gen. Meade. “I will fight them inch by inch,” Reynolds vowed, “and if driven into the town I will barricade the streets and hold him aback as long as possible.”

As he realized that Reynolds’ infantry had beaten the Confederates in the race to Seminary Ridge, John Buford was finally able to exhale. “Now,” he said, “we can hold the place.”

