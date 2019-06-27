Warren's Night; Judges List; O 'Captain'!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, June 27, 2019, the morning after the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season. Ten Democrats talked it out on a Miami stage last night, a two-hour gabfest sponsored by NBC, which did its best to share the megaphone among the candidates.

Yes, there was a brief technological glitch halfway through the session. But producing a live show with that many moving parts is a challenge and -- except for constantly talking over Amy Klobuchar nearly every time she tried to sum up a point -- NBC did pretty well.

Speaking of the television business, today’s date is one to cherish in the history of American TV, as I’ll explain a moment. First, I’d steer you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

On June 27, 1927, an Irish-American couple living on Long Island welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Joe and Margaret Keeshan named him Robert James but always called him Bobby. He grew up, went to high school, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as soon as he turned 18.

The war in the Pacific ended before he saw combat, which is just as well, because Robert Keeshan was, in his own words, “the least aggressive Marine in the history of the Corps.”

He found his niche in television, however, playing characters for kids. Baby boomers grew up knowing him as “Captain Kangaroo.” Each weekday morning, we’d see the “captain” unlock the door to the Treasure House to begin his hour-long show. He was also unlocking the door to our hearts.

Keeshan’s long run was all the more impressive when you think that his show premiered on Oct. 3, 1955, the same date “The Mickey Mouse Club” got its start. That show was a revelation, no question about it. But “Captain Kangaroo” lasted even longer, entertaining American children for nearly 30 years with skits, songs, games, and gentle conversation in which the host never once talked down to his audience.

