2020 Long Shots; Crime Bill; Boardwalk Treat

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 26, 2019. On this date in 1870, the first section of the boardwalk was completed in Atlantic City, N.J. Earlier that year, Alexander Boardman, a conductor on the Atlantic City-Camden rail line, fretted about the sand that beachgoing passengers were tracking into his railroad cars. Local hotelier Jacob Keim was confronting the same issue at his establishment, so the two conjured up a possible solution -- a wooden boardwalk -- which they pitched to the city council.

In this case, government did its job. In a moment, we'll explore the results of this project, with help from the Library of Congress.

* * *

* * *

Atlantic City was originally envisioned as a health resort, and by the mid-1850s it was in full swing. The addition of the boardwalk made it complete.

“Beautiful beaches, fresh sea air, luxurious hotels, fine restaurants, alluring shops, and a connecting railroad line from Camden, New Jersey, drew visitors from all over the world,” notes the Library of Congress.

The LOC also opines that any consideration of the famed boardwalk “demands at least a nod to saltwater taffy,” so let’s do so. Hurricane Sandy wasn’t the first storm that wreaked havoc on the Jersey Shore, and it won’t be the last. In 1883, it seems, rough weather created conditions resulting in the region’s famed saltwater taffy.

According to the Atlantic City public library, by 1880 -- 10 years after the boardwalk was built -- a taffy confection was being sold on the boardwalk by two proprietors: Windle W. Hollis and two brothers with the last name Ritchie.

Taffy was a Midwestern invention, and its popularity at the beach wasn’t anything to write home about. But “saltwater” taffy -- what’s the story there? Local lore holds that a small boardwalk sweets shop owned by a merchant named David Bradley was flooded by wind-driven high tides in an August 1883 storm. The next morning, as he surveyed the damage, a little girl walking by with her mother asked him for taffy.

“You mean saltwater taffy?” Mr. Bradley is alleged to have replied ruefully, thinking of his ruined stock. But the girl took a bite, and liked it, telling her mother, “He called it ‘saltwater taffy.’” The name, along with a new recipe, caught on.

Whether that legend is literally true or not, the next summer a merchant named Joseph Fralinger opened a cigar store and lemonade stand in Atlantic City, and by 1885 he was boxing and selling taffy there, too. By 1889 Windle Hollis was selling the sugary confection under the name “Original Salt Water Taffy.” He had plenty of company, including from Enoch James and his brother, and the product soon became associated with the Jersey Shore itself.

In 1923, an enterprising New Jersey candy seller named John Ross Edmiston claimed to have been the first to develop saltwater taffy -- and he managed to trademark the name. What he was after were royalties from his competitors.

He was promptly sued by other merchants, resulting in a reversal by the U.S. Patent Office, which had registered the term. In the ensuing legal appeal, John Edmiston lost; saltwater taffy belongs to anyone on the shore who deigns to sell it -- or buy it.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com