Targeting Porter; Job Corps Reversal; Quote of the Week

Hello, it’s June 21, 2019, a Friday, the day of the week when I unearth a quotation intended to be inspirational. This morning’s line, which expresses the hope that America becomes a “kinder, gentler nation,” comes from … well, that’s the question we’ll explore. Who first expressed this noble sentiment?

I'll expound on that matter in a moment.

It was still “Morning Again in America” in the summer of 1988; or, at least, the U.S. economy was humming along and the nation wasn’t at war -- all of which meant that the election prospects of Vice President George H.W. Bush were pretty good. Democrats countered a competing narrative: namely, that the nation’s prosperity wasn’t being shared by all. This is a perennial truism, yes, but also one with implications about the nation’s values, which Bush addressed directly in his 1988 acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans.

“But where is it written that we must act [as] if we do not care, as if we’re not moved?” he asked. “Well, I am moved. I want a kinder and gentler nation.”

Bush won the election and repeated this sentiment, in an expanded form, in his Jan. 20, 1989 inaugural address, one drafted by the eloquent Peggy Noonan:

“America is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle,” he said. “We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.”

It’s a beautiful sentiment, and Bush went on to discuss Americans’ obligation to the homeless, the poor, the addicted, and children growing up without love or guidance. He wasn’t the first politician to talk this way, obviously, and he wouldn’t be the last. Bush and his speechwriter weren’t even the first notable figures to use the words “kinder” and “gentler” in close proximity -- in that very context.

Readers of the Christian Science Monitor published on this date in 1983 would have learned that New York Gov. Mario Cuomo had urged the graduating class at Barnard College to “be wiser than we are, kinder, gentler, more caring.”

Acclaimed quote sleuths unearthed other usages. Ralph Keyes noted that two years after Cuomo (and three years before Bush) Roy Orbison asserted that Elvis Presley “had made kinder and gentler souls of us all.” William Safire reported that famed defense attorney Clarence Darrow lauded socialist leader Eugene V. Debs by saying, “There may have lived somewhere a kindlier, gentler, more generous man than Eugene Debs, but I have not known him.”

My personal favorite use of the phrase came five years before Cuomo’s in “A Childhood: The Biography of a Place,” the evocative memoir of Southern writer Harry Crews. Recalling his stepfather, Crews wrote, “The stronger the smell of whiskey on him, though, the kinder and gentler he was with me and my brother.”

