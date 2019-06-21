AOC Under Fire for Insane Holocaust Comparison

No, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. detention centers being used as temporary holding facilities for thousands of migrants violating U.S. Customs and Immigration laws at the southern border are not concentration camps like ones used by Nazis during the Holocaust -- far from it.

In fact, any such insane comparison must be resoundingly rebuked by both sides of the aisle.

On Monday, the far-left congresswoman from New York commonly known as AOC made headlines -- for all the wrong reasons -- telling her Instagram followers via a live stream video that the U.S. government is "running concentration camps on our southern border." She said, "that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps." The freshman Democrat continued, "The fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the 'home of the free' is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it."

Not surprisingly, AOC -- who's made baseless calls for the president to be impeached in recent weeks -- took swipes at America and our commander in chief, claiming, "we are losing to an authoritarian and fascist presidency." She added, "I don't use those words to just throw bombs. I use that word because that is what an administration that creates concentration camps is. A presidency that creates concentration camps is fascist, and it's very difficult to say that."

This is what happens when unhinged Democrats can't take down Trump -- and undo the will of 63 million Americans who voted for him in 2016 -- with far-fetched conspiracy theories involving "Russian collusion" during the presidential cycle. Since that manufactured tale has been officially debunked by the findings of a 22-month special counsel investigation, far-left radicals like AOC are now comparing the administration and U.S. customs officials to Nazis -- who murdered 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.

This was a bridge too far for many Americans including liberal "Meet the Press" moderator and veteran NBC news anchor Chuck Todd, who took to the MSNBC airwaves Wednesday to condemn AOC's outrageous remarks as doing a "tremendous disservice" to detainees.

Todd acknowledged that AOC "tried to make a distinction between concentration camps and Nazi death camps" following public backlash to her crazy analogy and subsequent remarks. "Fair enough," Todd said. "But congresswoman, tens of thousands were also brutalized, starved and ultimately died in concentration camps. ... If you want to criticize the shameful treatment of people at our border, fine. You'll have plenty of company. But be careful comparing them to Nazi concentration camps, because they're not at all comparable."

Here's the stark reality. There is a full-blown immigration crisis at the southern border, with over 144,000 migrants arrested in May alone. This is a 32% jump from April in what is the highest number of apprehensions in a single month in 13 years, according to data released this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Yet Democratic lawmakers -- including their leadership -- have refused to work with the president to secure the border, build the wall and implement other common-sense measures to curtail the massive influx.

It's no secret that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol officials are overwhelmed, understaffed and unable to accommodate over a hundred thousand illegal immigrants per month in need of housing facilities, beds, medical assistance and other services. As such, many migrants who willfully broke our immigration laws are being crowded into detention centers, some sleeping on the floor because there is no other place to put them, as thousands wait for their claims to be processed.

Is it the Trump administration's fault if any migrants die or suffer waiting in a U.S. detention center?

Or is it Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and AOC's Democratic Party's fault for refusing to work with the president to fix the border crisis by blocking billions of needed funding the president has requested? Not to mention his other sensible measures.

It's well known Democrats forced a costly and disruptive government shutdown earlier this year by refusing to give the president the money he requested to build the wall. They didn't want to give Trump a political win by fulfilling his campaign promise to secure the porous southern border.

The result? We're now seeing many migrants crowded into detention centers and the many problems associated with it. Instead of taking responsibility for failing to act, far-left politicians like AOC are complaining about the inhumane way these migrants, here illegally, are being treated. Go figure.

Someone please tell the left: The health and safety of migrants and U.S. national security far surpasses the partisan politics consuming Washington. It's high time to start working with the president to solve the immigration crisis before another preventable tragedy takes place.

