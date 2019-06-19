Ground Game; Diversity Illusion; a Grand Lady

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 19, 2019. On this date in history, a French frigate brought a very important lady to our shores, a beacon to immigrants and an immigrant herself. Yes, this is the date that the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” wrote the great Francophile Thomas Jefferson while formulating an “unalienable” human right to liberty and a life that allows us to pursue happiness.

As so the good ship Isere plied the Atlantic Ocean while towing Lady Liberty to her permanent home at Bedloe’s Island. It was a gift from the people of France -- one originally intended to help Americans observe the centennial celebration of the Declaration of Independence.

In a moment, I’ll have an additional observation about this iconic statue, which I’ve written about in this space previously. First, I’d steer you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump, Dems Pledge Early Ground Games. Susan Crabtree reports on both parties’ efforts to register and mobilize voters in key 2020 states.

The “Most Diverse Congress” Is Really the Least Diverse. Neal Simon explains that an increasing lack of political diversity is pushing lawmakers into one of two corners, with more gridlock the result.

For Planned Parenthood, Abortion Access Outweighs Women’s Health. Jeanne Mancini comments on the St. Louis abortion clinic that faces closure over safety concerns.

Spectrum Allocation and the Future of Vehicle Safety. In RealClearMarkets, Ian Adams and James Dunstan spotlight the limits of the electromagnetic spectrum and its impact on connected-vehicle technology.

Hong Kong Remains a Test for the Free World. In RealClearWorld, Mike Gallagher urges Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

Can Fish Survive in Milk? RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy writes that the seemingly silly question is relevant to climate change.

* * *

Officially called “Liberty Enlightening the World,” the Statue of Liberty was the idea of a Parisian named Edouard de Laboulaye. His original inspiration wasn’t America’s immigration policies. It was the presidency of Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War, and the 13th Amendment to U.S. Constitution.

French sculptor Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi was commissioned to design it, and it was Bartholdi who chose the location where it would stand and who was later given the keys to New York City by appreciative civic leaders.

First erected in Paris, Lady Liberty was presented to the U.S. ambassador to France in 1884. It was then dismantled, packed into 214 crates and shipped across the sea. Laboulaye had initially envisioned the statue being dedicated at America’s centennial, on July 4, 1876. That deadline was missed -- by 10 years. Nonetheless, a vast crowd gathered in New York on Oct. 28, 1886 at a ceremony overseen by President Grover Cleveland.

The famous words we associate with Lady Liberty weren’t affixed to her pedestal until 1903.

Written by American poet Emma Lazarus, they read:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

Lazarus had been inspired by the Jewish refugees she met while volunteering in resettlement efforts on Ellis Island. Though Lazarus died in 1887, the emigrating families she encountered were not unlike the Russian-born Jews whose surname was changed at Ellis Island in 1893 from Beilin to Baline. Eventually, one of family’s sons changed it to “Berlin.”

His first name was Irving, and he would later put Emma Lazarus’ poem to use in a 1949 Broadway musical, “Miss Liberty.” It is believed to be the only song Irving Berlin ever produced that borrowed someone else’s words.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com