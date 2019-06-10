Oversight vs. Overreach; Hyde's History; Taking Cuba

Good morning, it’s Monday, June 10, 2019. Immersed in an editing project, I’ll be out of the office for much of the week, so I’m reprising some of my daily history homilies from years’ past, beginning today.

The noteworthy event I’m highlighting this morning took place in Cuba 121 years ago on this date, when a contingent of U.S. Marines landed on an isolated spot on the island’s southern coast. It seems incongruous that we’ve kept a military presence on that island ever since, but it’s true. Is it time to leave? Perhaps, but this morning we’re looking at how American forces arrived there in the first place.

I'll have more on this in a moment.

The U.S. Marines who landed on the beach at Guantanamo Bay on June 10, 1898 were led by 57-year-old Civil War veteran Robert W. Huntington. This man, and a sergeant named John H. Quick, were the very embodiment of the United States Marine Corps -- and the American military itself all the way back to the nation’s founding.

Born in 1840, Huntington quit college in 1860 to enlist in the Union Army. He fought at Bull Run, was later detailed to the U.S. Navy, and became a Marine officer. His first wife died young; his second wife, Elizabeth Sherburne Whipple, was the daughter of Maj. Gen. Amiel Whipple, a West Point man killed at the Battle of Chancellorsville.

Sgt. Quick knew none of this pedigree as he followed orders during the 100-hour battle with Spanish irregulars defending Cuba against the Americans on June 10-12, 1898. Quick did know that he and a couple of other men, including a young lieutenant named Draper and a Capt. McCauley, were supposed to wave a flag to the ships offshore signaling when the bombardment should begin and where it should be directed.

Suddenly, just as it seemed the flag-waving sentries were sitting ducks, these young officers were joined on the hill by their commander, Lt. Col. Huntington. The scene was captured by famed war correspondent and Civil War novelist Stephen Crane in a dispatch headlined "Marines Signaling Under Fire at Guantanamo”:

Colonel Huntington came himself to the signal place with Adjutant Draper and Captain McCauley, the quartermaster. When the man stood up to signal, the colonel stood beside him. At sight of the lights, the Spaniards performed as usual. They drove enough bullets into that immediate vicinity to kill all the marines in the corps.

Lieutenant Draper was agitated for his chief. “Colonel, won't you step down, sir?”

“Why, I guess not,” said the gray old veteran in his slow, sad, always-gentle way. “I'm in no more danger than the man.”

“But, sir –“ began the adjutant.

“Oh, it's all right, Draper."

And so it was. The men on the hill survived the battle, the Marines set up their beachhead, the United States liberated Cuba from Spain -- and "Gitmo" remains in Yankee hands to this day. The question, more relevant than ever, is what we should do with our prize.

