Presented by Fisher Investments: Trump-McConnell; Black Voters; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s June 7, 2019, a Friday, the day of the week I use this forum to pass along a quotation intended to provide inspiration. Today’s comes from a paratrooper made famous by the Stephen Spielberg-Tom Hanks 2001 miniseries, “Band of Brothers.”

The soldier in question was 1st Lt. Richard Winters of E Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, which was part of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. In the riveting 10-part HBO drama, Winters is played by Damian Lewis. The entire “Band of Brothers” series is a tour de force, for several reasons. One is the sheer richness of the material, taken from historian Stephen E. Ambrose’s book of the same name. The other is the inspired casting in which the gifted Lewis -- an Englishman in real life -- plays the modest yet inspiring Dick Winters, a man who lived in Pennsylvania before and after World War II.

“He just felt like a leader,” casting director Meg Liberman said later. “He felt like the guy that these men would do anything for.”

The actual Dick Winters was certainly like that, a trait illustrated in one of the early scenes in the series when we find our hero gathering up the Easy Company men after their harrowing airdrop into France. At one point, Lt. Winters is joined by a private from another company, who expresses worry that the men are lost.

“We’re not lost, private,” Winter responds. “We’re in Normandy.”

There was more to this actual encounter, however, as I'll explain in a moment.

“John Hall,” the private introduced in the scene above, was a real person, although his name was actually John Halls -- John Derrick Halls. He enlisted in the southern Colorado town of Pueblo in 1942, got his wings at Fort Benning, and crossed the Atlantic in 1943 to prepare for the invasion. Pvt. Halls died on D-Day, in a hedgerow above Utah Beach. He died heroically, too, while fighting under Dick Winters’ command with some Easy Company men. But I’ll let the real Dick Winters tell the story:

“After roaming around at the tail end of another column for most of the evening, I finally stumbled into Le Grand-Chemin, where the 2nd Battalion was gathering,” he recalled later. “At the time, E Company consisted of just 13 men. As I was sitting there with my men, an officer came back and said, ‘Winters, they want you up front!’

“When I got there, Capt. Clarence Hester turns to me and says: ‘There’s fire along that hedgerow there. Take care of it.’ That was it. There was no elaborate plan or briefing. I didn’t even know what was on the other side of the hedgerow. All I had were my instructions, and I had to quickly develop a plan from there. And as it turns out, I did. We were able to take out those four German guns with the loss of only one man, Pvt. John Hall, who was killed just in front of me. He was a good man, and his death was hard on me.”

Years later, after Stephen Ambrose’s book had come out, Winters received a letter from one of the GIs who’d come from Utah Beach on the causeway that Easy Company, with help from John D. Halls, had cleared. The letter writer had been a medic on D-Day, walking behind a contingent of tanks on the beach. The medic wrote that he always wondered why the enemy fire raking Utah Beach had stopped. He thanked Winters and said he wouldn’t have made it without the German guns being knocked out.

“That medic was a man named Elliot Richardson, who, as it turns out, later became attorney general in the Nixon administration,” Winters said. “So, we did a little good out there for those troops coming in on D-Day, which makes you feel pretty good.”

And that’s our quote of the week.

