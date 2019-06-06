At the WWII Memorial, Gratitude for 'Longest Day' Troops

Seventy-five years ago, George J. Krakosky charged onto Omaha Beach in the first wave of the D-Day invasion. The Pennsylvanian survived the devastating carnage there and later fought in the Battle of St. Lo and the Battle of the Bulge while serving in the 4th Armored Division and 29th Infantry Division.

“I know it would mean a lot to my father to see that people are still here to pass this memory on to the next generation,” his daughter, Ruth Koenig, said Thursday while standing in front of Freedom Wall at the World War II Memorial on the milestone anniversary of “the longest day.”

Krakosky died just two months ago at 99 years of age, but his dear friend Francis Ken Oakes –– himself a 92-year-old World War II veteran who served in the Navy –– sat with Koenig at Freedom Wall to honor her father.

“Seventy-five years ago, we got the call from the president, and we had to go,” Oakes said. “We had to go not only to protect ourselves but to protect what we were leaving behind: our families.”

Krakosky entered the Armed Forces when he was 22, drafted four days after Pearl Harbor despite being denied enlistment four times previously because of his height. Though just 5 feet 3, Krakosky stood tall as he marched into the U.S. Army office that day.

“He always joked that he was 6 feet tall when he went into the service, but with all the marching in the Army, he went down to 5 feet 3 inches,” Koenig said.

Although she didn’t know her father fought in the first wave on D-Day until 2012, Krakosky told his daughter that he fought in the war so that she would never have to.

“That’s when it hit home,” she recalled.

Koenig said her father couldn’t forget what Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower told the soldiers prior to landing on Omaha Beach: “Dad said Eisenhower told them: ‘I want you to look to the guy to your left and the guy to your right. They’re not your friends. If they fall, you keep going.’”

Though that instruction surprised her, Koenig said her father stressed how important it was that he and the other soldiers continued marching to Germany. They did just that: 11 months later, the Nazis surrendered and the war in Europe was over.

Oakes –– who was only 17 years old when he left his home in Carthage, New York –– entered the Navy in 1945 and served on a ship in the Pacific theater of the war.

“When you’re called to go, you have to go,” Oakes said.

He and Koenig were hardly alone at the memorial on Thursday, as many Americans gathered in remembrance of the bloody, but pivotal, day in world history.

Kelley Hunter, a middle school math teacher from California, said she has brought students to the World War II Memorial on the anniversary of D-Day for the past eight years to meet men like Oakes.

“I think sometimes the current generation feels very disconnected from the generation that served,” Hunter said. “Anytime we can help them make the connection and remember a little bit of history or see the person behind the event, it’s really amazing.”

Many of Hunter’s students shook Oakes’ hand and thanked him for his service. One of those students, Madison Esposti, said her great-grandfather served as a pilot in WWII.

“Our country wouldn’t be what it is today without the brave men that did what they did,” Esposti said.

After walking around the memorial and noting the many wreaths surrounding the Freedom Wall, Joseph Melvin –– who served in Operation Desert Storm almost 30 years ago –– said he was surprised and humbled by the number of people paying their respects on D-Day.

Robert Hamm, who also served in Desert Storm, expressed his gratitude for those who came to the memorial to show support for veterans.

Koenig said she hopes future generations will continue to remember this very important day: “We wouldn’t have our freedom today if it wasn’t for these guys and all of the other veterans who have stood on the line.”