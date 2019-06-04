Presented by Fisher Investments: Gillibrand's Pledge; GOP Peril; Ike's Choice

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Seventy-five years ago, in a conference room at an estate called Southwick House near Portsmouth in southern England, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and his top commanders received a fateful briefing from a British military officer named James Martin Stagg.

A captain in the Royal Air Force, Stagg was a meteorologist by training. Twenty-four hours earlier, he’d warned Eisenhower that June 5 would bring driving winds and rain to the coast -- impossible weather for dispatching a huge landing force across the English Channel.

This report, which was accurate, delayed the Normandy invasion for at least a day. Now, at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 1944, Capt. Stagg had more news.

“Gentlemen,” he said somberly, “there have been some rapid and unexpected developments in the situation.” His team had detected a fair-weather front on the other side of the channel and believed that from the night of June 5 to the morning of June 6 it would be clear enough for the Allies’ bombers to see their targets and that the seas, although rough, would calm just enough accommodate a crossing of the channel and dispatching the 130,000 troops already aboard the armada of ships amassed on the coast. Then the window would close again.

“In short,” wrote Cornelius Ryan in his classic D-Day account, “what Eisenhower was being told was that a barely tolerable period of fair conditions … would prevail for just a little more than 24 hours.”

But Stagg couldn’t give a guarantee. So what to do? Gen. Eisenhower -- “Ike” as the Supreme Allied Commander was known throughout the English-speaking world -- expressed the concern of the other military men at Southwick House. “The question,” Eisenhower said, “is just how long can you keep this operation on the end of a limb and let it hang there.”

He was speaking, of course, about Operation Overlord, the cross-channel invasion we know as D-Day. Losing the element of surprise, Ike believed, would result in losing many more American, British, and Canadian lives -- and perhaps compromise the entire endeavor.

After Capt. Stagg left Southwick House the night of June 4, 1944, Eisenhower discussed the weather with his comrades. The British air force generals were skeptical that the weather would be clear enough for the pilots to see their targets. Bernard L. Montgomery on the other hand, while conceding it was “chancy,” thought it worth the risk. His opinion carried weight: Although his relationship with Eisenhower would deteriorate by year’s end, it was Montgomery who had insisted, wisely, that the D-Day landing force consist of eight divisions instead of three. Ike’s chief of staff, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Walter Bedell Smith, an officer whose judgment was trusted by Eisenhower and George C. Marshall, also recommended going.

Perhaps “Beetle” Smith and “Monty” were saying what they knew Eisenhower wanted to do.

In any event, Ike didn’t think he had much choice. After hesitating for a couple of long minutes, he said, “I don’t see how we could do anything else.”

Sometime after 4:30 a.m. the following morning, Eisenhower confirmed the order.

The invasion took place, the Allies took the beachhead, the long march toward Germany commenced, and the Third Reich was destroyed. Afterward, Eisenhower went into Republican politics, starting at the top. He ran for president of the United States with an aspirational campaign still remembered for its simple, heartfelt slogan: “I like Ike.”

Sixteen years ago on this date, while dedicating a statue of Dwight Eisenhower in the U.S. Capitol, Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders paid tribute to him.

“On this day, June 4, he had to decide whether to launch the D-Day attack on June 6 -- despite the uncertain weather -- or postpone it and hope for better weather later,” Pelosi said that day. “He decided to go ahead and launch the greatest seaborne invasion of all time. On this day in 1944, General Eisenhower made the right choice, and his choice made the difference between victory and defeat, between freedom and tyranny for millions of innocents.”

Pelosi also noted that June 4 was another milestone in Eisenhower’s life. “Years later, on this same day, June 4, [he] began another chapter in his life,” she said. “On this day in 1952, he announced his candidacy for the White House.”

“President Eisenhower believed in America,” she continued. “He fought to protect it. He worked to make it a better place. And he brought balance and thoughtfulness to everything that he did. President Eisenhower said what he believed and did what he thought was right. And that is why, 50 years after his inauguration, America still likes Ike.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

