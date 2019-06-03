Fake Hate; Loan Sharks; When Groucho Met T.S.

Good morning, it’s Monday, June 3, 2019. On this date in 1964, Groucho Marx received a note confirming the invitation of “you and Mrs. Groucho” to dinner at an esteemed London address. A car would pick them up at the Savoy Hotel and bring them to dinner.

The host -- and the writer of the memo about logistics -- was T.S. Eliot, who added a grace note intended to be both funny and self-deprecating: Word that Groucho Marx was coming “to London to see me has greatly enhanced my credit in the neighbourhood,” he wrote, “and particularly with the greengrocer across the street. Obviously I am now someone of importance.”

The dinner that night would be the only pairing the two artists, which was predictable if one really knew Julius Henry Marx. “I get away with saying some pretty insulting things,” Groucho told one of his biographers. “People think I’m joking. I’m not.”

The unlikely relationship between the British poet and the Hollywood comedian began in 1961 when Eliot had penned a fan letter to Marx requesting a photograph, and continued when Groucho obliged. Those early letters were humorous -- and on their face touching -- but things are not always what they seem with either poets or comedians. And moving beyond the pen pal stage proved problematic.

I’ll have a more on this dinner party in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

AP Relies on SPLC to Spew BS About NW. Frank Miele found plenty wrong in a story about hate’s supposed “comeback” in the Northwestern U.S.

The Sanders-AOC Protection for Loan Sharks Act. Todd J. Zywicki lays out the history of predatory lending, and argues that new legislation would do more harm than good.

Divisions Over Israel Shadow Calif. Democrats’ Convention. Susan Crabtree has the story.

Measuring Our “Not Normal” and “Divisive” Times. Kalev Leetaru analyzes more data from the Television News Archive.

The Assault on Generosity and Voluntary Action. Karl Zinsmeister has this history lesson for those who prefer government largess over philanthropy.

How China Exploits a Pro-American Jobs Program. Jon Toomey argues that President Trump’s trade negotiators need to close a profit-sharing loophole.

Teaching Inflation to Economists. In RealClearMarkets, Adam Brandon and John Tamny applaud the lesson U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black offered at an awards ceremony last week.

Socialist Price Schemes Will Harm Patients. Matthew Kandrach has this warning in RealClearHealth.

* * *

Thomas Stearns Eliot moved from the U.S. to Great Britain when he was 25, and by the time he met Groucho Marx in the mid-1960s, the poet, essayist, playwright and social critic had long presented himself as an Englishman. But Eliot was born to a socially prominent WASP family in St. Louis, a town Groucho Marx knew. The Jewish comedian also was aware that a strain of anti-Semitism ran through Eliot’s work. True to form, Groucho needled Eliot on both counts.

First, a word about the anti-Semitism, a scourge that never seems to fully go away -- even in modern U.S. politics. In 1934, a book of Eliot’s lectures was published called “After Strange Gods.” In it was this unapologetic passage:

The population should be homogeneous; where two or more cultures exist in the same place they are likely either to be fiercely self-conscious or both to become adulterate. What is still more important is unity of religious background, and reasons of race and religion combine to make any large number of free-thinking Jews undesirable.

Eliot was meeting Groucho Marx 30 years later, when so much had changed in the world. The Third Reich had risen and fallen and the Holocaust had shocked the world, with Israel forming in its aftermath. T.S. Eliot, like so many other intellectuals who casually said such things before the war, had come to regret them. In Groucho Marx, however, Eliot chose to correspondent with a man almost singularly unlikely to let him forget -- or to ignore his Midwestern origins.

“Dear Tom,” Marx wrote to the famous expatriate, “I think I read somewhere that your first name is the same as Tom Gibbons’, a prizefighter who once lived in St Paul.” Groucho also referred to Eliot as an “early American,” adding, “I don’t mean that you are an old piece of furniture, but you are a fugitive from St Louis.”

Groucho’s letter continues in this vein for a while, ruminating that “the name Tom fits many things. There was once a famous Jewish actor named Thomashevsky. All male cats are named Tom -- unless they have been fixed.” And when he first responds to Eliot’s invitation that they meet in London, Groucho invokes his own Jewishness by quipping that he might squeeze in a visit “on my way back from Israel.”

Literary critic Lee Siegel, writing in 2011 about this exchange of letters, found them charming. He noted that Eliot was perfectly willing to play the straight man in the exchange of correspondence. “I envy you going to Israel,” Eliot replied to these humorous digs, “and I wish I could go there too if the winter climate is good, as I have a keen admiration for that country.”

Other letters follow and the unlikely dinner date is set.

It doesn’t go well, for reasons that are not completely understood -- and may not have been fully understood by the participants themselves. Eliot, who died seven months later, never wrote about it. Groucho Marx did, in a letter to one of his brothers, although he only hints at the tensions of the evening.

Although he reports that T.S. Eliot was "a dear man and a charming host" who poured the wine himself, Groucho never quite gets out of character, even when discussing it with his own sibling. Here is an excerpt from that letter Groucho Marx wrote to Gummo Marx:

“Your correspondent arrived at the Eliots' fully prepared for a literary evening. During the week I had read ‘Murder in the Cathedral' twice, ‘The Waste Land' three times, and just in case of a conversational bottleneck, I brushed up on ‘King Lear.'

“Well, sir, as the cocktails were served, there was a momentary lull -- the kind that is more or less inevitable when strangers meet for the first time. So, apropos of practically nothing (and not with a bang but a whimper) I tossed in a quotation from ‘The Waste Land.' That, I thought, will show him I've read a thing or two besides my press notices from Vaudeville.

“Eliot smiled faintly -- as though to say he was thoroughly familiar with his poems and didn't need me to recite them. So I took a whack at ‘King Lear.' ...

“That too failed to bowl over the poet. He seemed more interested in discussing ‘Animal Crackers' and ‘A Night at the Opera.' He quoted a joke -- one of mine -- that I had long since forgotten. Now it was my turn to smile faintly. …

“We didn’t stay late, for we both felt that he wasn't up to a long evening of conversation -- especially mine. Did I tell you we called him Tom? -- possibly because that’s his name. I, of course, asked him to call me Tom too, but only because I loathe the name Julius.”

When he first wrote about these two famous frenemies in 2011, Lee Siegel decided that the cultural and artistic gap between the men was too much to bridge, and that the main problem was that the meeting was just an awkward dinner party, like a scene in a play co-written by Samuel Beckett and Neil Simon.

Siegel later revised his view, however, writing that after rereading the letters several times, “I became aware of a simmering tension between the two men.”

“It is curious that there was no thank-you note from Groucho to Eliot after the dinner,” Siegel concluded in 2014. “Then again, perhaps it is no surprise, if the dinner convinced each figure that his infatuated expectation that the other man was wholly different from his public persona had no basis in his actual personality. Both men, it turned out -- Groucho the flagrant misanthrope and Eliot the restrained one -- were those rare figures in whom public persona and private personality aligned.”

Or, as Ted Mann wrote in The Atlantic, maybe it was a scene written by Samuel Beckett and Neil Simon, “but [it] could also be Larry David in a particularly punishing mood.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com