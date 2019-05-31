AZ Elections; Democrats and Fox; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s May 31, 2019, a Friday, the day of the week I use this forum to pass along a quotation intended to provide inspiration. Today’s comes from Clint Eastwood, born on this date in 1930. Yes, Rowdy Yates turns 90 next year. If you don’t get the reference, you’re younger than I am.

Yates was a winsome cattle drover played by a much younger Eastwood on “Rawhide,” a long-running CBS western that aired until the mid-1960s. Eastwood’s big break came after the show’s cancelation, when Italian director Sergio Leone cast him as The Man With No Name in a movie titled “A Fistful of Dollars.” Filmed in Spain, the spaghetti western was the first in a trilogy ending with “The Good, the Bad, and Ugly,” which made Clint Eastwood an international film star.

Those movies helped form his on-screen persona, too. Strong and silent, yes, but also capable of lethal violence without remorse -- or any emotion at all. Eastwood had come a long way from playing “the conventional white hat,” which is how he described Rowdy Yates. “The hero who kisses old ladies and dogs and was kind to everybody.” (Rowdy sang, too.)

That wasn’t quite fair to the character, who could be tough when he needed to be. Either way, boring old compassion wasn’t a criticism ever leveled again at his screen characters as Eastwood methodically gunning down bad guys as “Dirty Harry” Callahan, Josey Wales, The Stranger in “High Planes Drifter,” or William Munny in “Unforgiven.” This wasn’t a star who couldn’t act, however. He was an artist who thought a great deal about his craft, and who would achieve, as he did in “Unforgiven” and other motion pictures, equal acclaim for his directing.

“Don’t just do something, stand there,” he’d quip at actors he found too fidgety. “Gary Cooper wasn’t afraid to do nothing.”

I’ll have more on this American original, and his memorable words, in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Arizona Creates Election-Integrity Unit to Gird for 2020. Susan Crabtree examines efforts to guard against a repeat of controversy that plagued the 2018 Senate race between Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema.

Poll: Most Democratic Voters Back Candidate Forums on Fox. Julia Mullins has the details.

Make Mexico a Good Neighbor Again. Steve Cortes applauds the president’s threat of tariffs against our southern neighbor if Mexico fails to stem the massive flow of illegal immigrants to the border.

Banding Together Against Big Tech. Harmeet Dhillon and Matthew Peterson urge the creation of a consumer watchdog entity to call out and guard against suppression of free speech online.

What Peppa Pig Can Teach Elizabeth Warren. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny writes that the cartoon character’s success proves entrepreneurial minds will always outperform politicians with “I have a plan for that” responses to people’s needs.

GOP, Take Note: Public Opinion on Inequality Has Shifted. Samuel J. Abrams continues RealClearPolicy’s “American Project” series with this look at surveys showing increased belief that structural issues must be addressed to create more equity in society.

Five Facts: Infrastructure. Also in RCPolicy, No Labels has this primer on the nation’s needs and how they can be addressed.

Don’t Back Down on Venezuela. In RealClearWorld, Roger Noriega warns that mediation discussions in Oslo threaten to squander U.S. efforts to depose Nicolas Maduro.

* * *

Clint Eastwood’s success in Hollywood bought him a nice house in his dream town, the idyllic California coastal hamlet of Carmel. Prompted by local issues that are long-since forgotten, he decided to run for mayor and won. The job paid $200 a month, but as I said, money wasn’t an issue. Although the office was nonpartisan, it turned out that Clint was a Republican. Hardly a shock, if you watched his movies. And not as discordant for a Hollywood leading man as it would be today, when you consider that Ronald Reagan (who carried California in 1980 and 1984) was in his second term in the White House at the time.

In later years, Eastwood’s partisanship raised eyebrows, particularly after his curious 2012 gambit at the Republican National Convention. He’d been asked to give a speech that Mitt Romney’s advisers hoped would end with a call-and-response that included Eastwood’s signature “Make my day!” line. Instead they got Eastwood talking to an empty chair that was supposed to signify Barack Obama’s evanescence.

Although the 2012 Tampa performance fell flat, this was a man with few flops in his long movie career. By then, his greatest recognition had come as a director. “Unforgiven” had won Best Picture and Best Director. He also won both awards in 2005 for “Million Dollar Baby.” And some film critics thought his best work came in 2008 in a gritty picture called “Gran Torino,” which Eastwood produced, directed, and starred in. He was 78 years old at the time.

“Everybody wonders why I continue working at this stage,” Eastwood explained. “I keep working because there's always new stories. And as long as people want me to tell them, I’ll be there doing them.”

And that’s our quote of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com