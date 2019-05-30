Poll: Most Democratic Voters Back Candidate Forums on Fox

A new Hill-HarrisX survey shows more than three-quarters of Democratic voters want their party’s 2020 presidential candidates to appear on town halls hosted by Fox News, a topic that has spurred division among the primary contenders.

Seventy-eight percent of poll respondents who identified as Democrats and 79% of those who identified as Republicans agreed the candidates who hope to make Donald Trump a one-term president should make an appearance on the right-leaning news channel. A similar number of independents, 75%, also support the idea.

Perhaps surprisingly, 72% of respondents who identified as strong liberals said the candidates should be guests on Trump’s preferred news provider.

The issue has become contentious since Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in March rejected partnering with Fox News for candidate forums. But a month later, White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders took part in a town hall hosted by the channel. Several other Democratic candidates have followed suit, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has agreed to participate in a town hall on June 2.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, however, has refused an invitation from Fox News and used her rejection to gain fundraising support.

Fox News’ efforts to host Democratic candidates have confounded Trump, who often criticizes other cable outlets as purveyors of “fake news.” In tweets and at rallies, the president has questioned Fox officials for giving any attention to Democrats.

The Hill-HarrisX survey of 1,001 registered voters, conducted May 24-25, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.