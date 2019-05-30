Pelosi Demanded Better Trade Deals -- But Ignores USMCA

Better trade deals and an equal playing field for American workers was a bipartisan issue that helped propel Donald J. Trump to victory in 2016. Americans from both parties recognized the failures of job-killing trade agreements like NAFTA and opposed the poorly negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Among them was the Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi.

“It all comes back to: Does this make a bigger paycheck for the American worker?” Pelosi said in 2015. “NAFTA did not, and our experience is not good.”

It used to be all about “bigger paychecks” for the current speaker of the House. But that was one month before Donald Trump launched his historic campaign that spoke directly to the forgotten men and women of America who had been left behind by trade deals.

We now have a better trade agreement for American workers. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, will only make the best economy in modern American history stronger.

The deal negotiated by President Trump would add $68.2 billion to fuel an already booming economy and 176,000 new jobs. The USMCA continues the new era of prosperity under this administration, where America is a good investment again. The deal would drive $34 billion in new investments into American car manufacturing, creating 76,000 jobs in the process.

The economic impact of the USMCA is more than three times the GDP growth estimated for the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. The deal also increases exports to Mexico and Canada, where dairy exports will rise by $227 million every year.

As for wages, the agreement requires that 75% of auto content be made in North America, and 40% to 45% be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. This means better jobs with higher wages, and an end to low-wage work incentivized by NAFTA.

In sum: The USMCA will spur investment, create high-paying jobs, and put us on equal footing with our neighboring trade partners.

What’s not to like, Nancy Pelosi?

Not only is the USMCA a win for the country, it’s a win for the president, who promised on the campaign trail to renegotiate NAFTA. The USMCA is yet another promise made, promise kept. And the Democrats can’t have that.

Instead of working for all Americans and addressing issues of immigration, infrastructure, and trade, the do-nothing Democrats in the House are preoccupied with their Russia collusion fantasy, and endless investigations in search of a crime.

Pelosi knows the USMCA would receive bipartisan support, so she is stalling. The demands she made in April for Mexico to change its labor laws are being met. Tariffs on steel and aluminum have been lifted. There is now nothing holding Pelosi back.

Just as they are stalling on whether to begin impeachment proceedings absent a crime, the Democrats are delaying a better trade agreement for American workers – based on political calculations. If the USMCA means more support for President Trump and his pro-growth agenda in the next election, the Democrats aren’t interested -- regardless of how much the deal will help their voters.

When President Trump fulfilled his promise and withdrew the United States from the TPP in one of his first acts as president, Pelosi tried to take credit. She said it was the Democrats who stopped what she accurately noted was a “job-killing trade deal” from becoming law.

“We will see how many Republicans now pretend to have been on the same side as Democrats in demanding a better trade agreement for American workers,” she said just three days after the president took office.

If Nancy Pelosi meant what she said, she should have no problem bringing the USMCA to the floor. Let’s see how many Democrats join Republicans in voting for a better trade agreement they demanded for American workers.

Or was it all “pretend”?