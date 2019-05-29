Dem Candidates May Be Trading Campaign Trail for Trial Duty

Special Counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence when Capitol Hill was abandoned. Lawmakers were away in their congressional districts Wednesday, enjoying a brief recess, with Nancy Pelosi across the country and spared the customary press conference that comes when major news breaks.

The House speaker eventually weighed in. She just didn’t say whether President Trump should be removed from the White House before the general election. In a carefully crafted statement, Pelosi praised the work of the special counsel, promised that Democrats would continue their oversight probes, and managed to completely avoid the question of impeachment.

At an event in San Francisco, the California Democrat was similarly coy. “Many constituents want to impeach the president,” she told a gathering of the Commonwealth Club, “but we have to do what is right and what gets results.”

One inevitable result if the House impeaches Trump: Forcing seven of the Democrats currently running for president to leave the campaign trail and serve as jurors in the Senate.

Those candidates didn’t get a clear answer from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler either. The farthest the New York Democrat would go on the impeachment issue was to insist, again, that “all options are on the table.”

For their own planning purposes though, candidates might look back to April when the Mueller report was made public and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer dismissed the possibility of drastic action. “Based on what we have seen to date,” he said then, “going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there's an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment.”

Nothing has changed as far as the evidence. Mueller didn’t reveal any new facts at his press conference, other than that he would be retiring from the Justice Department and preferred not to testify before Congress. But while the outgoing special counsel insisted the 448 pages of his report speak for themselves, he doubled down on one point.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said in prepared remarks. And that was enough to send candidates scrambling to respond.

The press conference was barely over when Sen. Cory Booker started tweeting. “Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear,” the New Jersey Democrat wrote, “Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wasn’t far behind, writing that it was “time for Republicans and Democrats to begin impeachment hearings and follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

Both candidates lag their competitors in the polls, and both only changed their mind on impeachment after hearing Mueller speak. Opponents such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren have been urging that action for more than a month; the Massachusetts progressive became the first to do so in April.

Sen. Kamala Harris also reiterated her impeachment support while on the campaign trail in South Carolina, saying that the special counsel had delivered “an impeachment referral” and that “it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable.”

Presidential accountability comes with undeniable political opportunity. Impeachment would bring senators back to Capitol Hill and begin the greatest spectacle on cable television since the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Booker and Harris took full advantage of that mini-drama last year from their positions on the Senate Judiciary Committee, making sure to grill the nominee with colorful lines easily clipped for cable. In one episode, Booker released previously privileged documents, drawing condemnation from Republicans in the process and nicknaming himself “Spartacus.”

Only impeachment would eclipse that confirmation battle in national attention. With the right mix of fundraising and maneuvering, a candidate could catapult him- or herself to the front of the pack by literally putting the man they intend to replace on trial.

Not everyone is so eager for impeachment proceedings. Most notably, that includes former Vice President Joe Biden. A spokesman for the front-runner’s campaign admitted in a statement that impeachment “may be unavoidable” before concluding that the candidate “will continue to make the case as to why President Trump should not be re-elected.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also seemed less enthused about impeachment, calling it “one way to investigate and hold this administration accountable if the White House keeps stonewalling.” She also plugged two of her own bills to boost election security.

Like Booker and Harris, the Minnesota lawyer distinguished herself during the Kavanaugh hearings with her cross-examination. That experience would no doubt come in handy if Trump stands trial in the upper chamber. But any hesitation could come from the fact that impeachment would upend campaign schedules and stump speeches.

From start to finish, those proceedings against former President Bill Clinton took nearly six months. Even assuming Democrats now move as quickly as Republicans did then, any trial in the Senate could easily stretch into 2020, dominating the news with talk of Russia.

Meanwhile, though the White House wants the nation to move on from the Mueller investigation, some close advisers to Trump are certain that impeachment would end up helping the president politically. It would be harmful to the country, cautioned former campaign staffer Jason Miller, but it also “would likely guarantee” re-election for Republicans, he insisted.

Any trial would immediately draw a contrast between the president and his competitors, an image the Trump campaign believes would be favorable to the incumbent.

“Now that the Russia hoax has failed, they are turning completely to impeachment, which is especially ridiculous on the heels of a complete exoneration,” Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told RealClearPolitics.

“Democrats are being driven by the radical fringe of their party and are willing to destabilize and divide the country to make them happy. President Trump has always and will continue to put the American people before the petty politics Democrats seem so keen to play,” she continued.

To get the desired result, Pelosi must take each of these factors into consideration. If poorly managed, impeachment proceedings could end up harming Democrats and keeping Trump in the White House. If properly structured, impeachment could uncover additional wrongdoing and knock Trump off his game ahead of the general election – or knock him completely out of the Oval Office. Either way, Pelosi might not have much time to decide.

A small but vocal group of House Democrats had been calling for impeachment prior to Wednesday’s Mueller briefing. Even one Republican, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, has joined them. Pelosi will have to answer when lawmakers return to Washington next week.