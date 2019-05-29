'94 Crime Bill; the 'R' Word; What JFK Knew

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Although it’s hard to think of him as an old man because he is forever youthful in our collective memory, John F. Kennedy was born 102 years ago today. Destined to be known in the sprawling Kennedy clan as “Jack,” he was the second of nine children born to Rose and Joseph Kennedy.

Their firstborn had been named after his father. Born at home on Beals Street in Brookline, Mass., this second boy was named after the family patriarch: Rose’s father, John Francis Fitzgerald. Known as “Honey Fitz,” Jack Kennedy’s maternal grandfather had been a United States congressman, popular Boston mayor, and rabid Red Sox fan. (Is there any other kind?)

Jack Kennedy was not a healthy child. Before turning 3, he was hospitalized with scarlet fever, which was then often fatal. Jack pulled through it, but he was a boy who seemed to catch everything: whooping cough, measles, and chicken pox -- at a time when antibiotics were unknown. The family joke was that any mosquito that bit Jack was risking its own life.

As he grew older, the second Kennedy child also suffered, in turn, from colitis, ulcers, and a severely ruptured disc that led to lifelong back pain -- and the assorted depredations of various doctors who practiced medicine so aggressively it might be called quackery. Jack’s apparent frailty contrasted with that of his athletic and seemingly indestructible older brother, Joe. The brothers, only two years apart, once rammed each other on their bicycles. Joe was unscathed; Jack required 28 stitches.

When Joe announced at an early age that he wanted to become the first Catholic president, no one in his family was surprised. But it wasn’t to be: Before any of that generation of Kennedys could enter politics, World War II broke out. Both Joe and Jack enlisted in military service.

I’ll have a further word about Jack Kennedy, whom I’ve written about previously on this date, in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump to Keep Firing Away at Biden’s ’94 Crime Bill Support. Phil Wegmann reports on the campaign theme voters are likely to hear more of, especially if the former veep becomes his party’s presidential nominee.

Democrats’ Phony Cries of Racism Won’t Work in 2020. Steve Cortes takes exception to remarks by Jeff Daniels and Pete Buttigieg.

EPA’s Fuzzy Math Not Helping Environment or Economy. Ross Eisenberg calls for regulations that neither overcount nor undercount benefits, which too often is the case.

No Time for Patience on Climate Change. In RealClearPolicy, David D’Angelo assails Republican legislators’ resistance to the Green New Deal and other initiatives.

Contradictions in Conservatives’ Arguments Against Huawei. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny see flaws in support for the federal government's war against the Chinese tech giant.

Lessons From Latin America’s Struggle to Change. In RealClearWorld, Harold Ford Jr. spotlights events unfolding in Argentina and Brazil, which could reverberate throughout the continent and beyond.

* * *

Fearless young Joseph Kennedy Jr. did not prove indestructible after all. World War II took him, along with so many others. It almost took Jack, too. Commanding a Navy patrol boat in the Pacific, Lt. John F. Kennedy and his crew were pitched into the water one August night in 1943 after their vessel was rammed and cut in two by a Japanese destroyer.

Two sailors in Kennedy’s crew were killed, and several others were injured. Kennedy led his men on a makeshift raft through shark-infested waters to a tiny island; JFK held a life jacket strap in his teeth to make sure that badly burned crew member Patrick McMahon didn’t slip into the depths.

Using his Harvard swim team training, Kennedy swam to two other nearby islands, aggravating his bad back in the process. He and his men settled on Olasana Island, which had coconuts and fresh water, and were rescued six days later.

For his bravery and leadership, John Fitzgerald Kennedy was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. He was heroic, yes, but at a time when America was producing heroes every day. Many performed feats of gallantry known only to God or their comrades. Some 405,000 American servicemen never made it home from the war at all.

After the war, Jack took the place in Democratic politics that Joseph Kennedy had imagined for his eldest son, and did so with remarkable aptitude. John F. Kennedy never lost an election, running for the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, and the White House. He was one of two Navy men plucked out of the Pacific would become president of the United States. Thanks to Laura Hillenbrand, author of “Unbroken,” Americans can starkly envision what their fates would have been if either man had been found first by the enemy.

If it all seems fated, it wasn’t, as John F. Kennedy knew more than most. He once deflected praise for being a war hero with a pithy quip -- “They sank my boat” -- suggesting that being heroic wasn’t his idea, it was simple survival. But as president, he expounded on life’s vagaries at a March 21, 1962 press conference.

“Some men are killed in a war and some men are wounded, and some men never leave the country, and some men are stationed in the Antarctic and some are stationed in San Francisco,” he said. “It’s very hard in military or in personal life to assure complete equality. Life is unfair.”

So, yes, he knew better than most that gods do not always prevail. He knew this because he had seen war from the inside. John F. Kennedy also believed that if human beings didn’t start learning to settle their differences nonviolently, the horrors of the 20th century would be revisited, and magnified, in the future.

“Mankind must put an end to war” is the way he put it during a 1961 address at the U.N., “or war will put an end to mankind.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com