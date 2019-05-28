Flawed Thinking; Iraqi Christians; Remembering the Fallen

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 28, 2019. I hope you had a meaningful Memorial Day weekend. I spent it watching baseball, although my thoughts kept returning to lost friends, including several whose lives were taken in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Major League Baseball struck the right chord, I believe, which hasn’t always been the case in recent years. Instead of donning its players in camouflage uniforms, and assertively peddling camo-themed merchandise, MLB issued poppy patches to players containing a simple inscription: “Lest We Forget.”

I'll have more on this topic in a moment.

Major League Baseball players, coaches and managers did more than merely wear a patch yesterday commemorating Memorial Day. In Yankee Stadium, the game was interrupted in the 7th inning as the crowd was introduced to 104-year-old World War II veteran Louis Forte.

As the stadium scoreboard showed a picture of Forte as a young U.S. Army soldier heading off to combat in 1942, he waved to the crowd, which waved back and applauded. A Westchester County native, Forte told local reporters about going to old Yankee Stadium as a boy on a 25-cent bleacher ticket. He had a nicer seat on Monday. “I can’t think of anything better,” he said. “At this age, it’s wonderful.”

At Fenway Park, visiting Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona reminded us of those who did not return from the battlefield.

Francona, who managed the Red Sox to two World Series crowns, wore a patch on the front of his hoody with the name Michael Medders Jr., a U.S. Army captain from Avon Lake, Ohio, who was killed in combat a decade ago in Iraq.

“He was a football player, sang in the choir,” an emotional Francona explained. “One of those all-around kids.”

Francona’s gesture came on a day when the Red Sox faithful -- and fans in numerous other American cities where he played -- took time to remember Bill Buckner, who passed away on Memorial Day. Billy Buck, whom I’ve written about before, was not a military man. But he displayed uncommon fortitude on and off the baseball diamond and was not always appreciated for it.

But this day belonged to the veterans, as Terry Francona reminded us by wearing that patch honoring Michael Medders.

"His father was the police chief in Elyria,” he said. “I called him the other day. I said, ‘This is what I’m thinking about and I’d like your permission.’ He happened to say that the one thing his son was worried about is that somebody wouldn’t remember him. I was tearing up on the phone.”

Your tears were our tears, skipper, and on this day we did not forget.

