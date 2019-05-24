Unmasking Order; Daily Briefing's Rise and Fall; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 24, 2019, the beginning of a three-day weekend and the day of the week when I use this forum to pass along a quotation -- one intended to provide a bit of inspiration. Today’s comes from Jacqueline Kennedy.

Trump Orders Declassification of Obama-Era Russia Probe Intel. Susan Crabtree reports on the president’s surprise announcement.

The Daily Briefing: How a Must-See Show Went Dark. Phil Wegmann explores the always-fractious relationship between the press and White House press secretaries, and how Trump-era contentiousness led to the formal briefing’s demise.

Trump to Bill Sponsors for Immigrants’ Welfare Benefits. Phil has this story too.

Is Trump's New Immigration Plan Just for Jared? A.B. Stoddard writes that the rollout was curiously underplayed by the White House and GOP.

Don’t Trust China With America’s Data Security. In RealClearPolicy, Mark Rosenblatt warns of back-door channels through which Huawei equipment and software could access U.S. systems.

Tax Credits for Electric Cars Must End. In RealClearEnergy, Judson Phillips makes clear who really benefits from EV subsidies.

Appalachian Trail Doesn’t Have a Safety Problem. In RealClearLife, Ariel Scotti offers assurances after a hiker was killed on a Virginia section of the trail last week.

Until she met John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Bouvier had two great loves in life: riding horses and reading books. She excelled at both at an early age: She’d read all the children’s books in her nursery before starting school, and was winning serious equestrian competitions before reaching her teens

Jack Kennedy, as he was known, was 12 years older than his bride. By the time Jackie met him, he was a war hero, a member of Congress, and very much a man of the world. Both came from glamorous East Coast families, and their 1953 marriage was almost a celebration of Roman Catholic royalty. The marriage had its stresses, as we know, but among the things the couple always shared was a love of language, especially the written word.

“He read in the strangest way,” Jackie Kennedy once noted of her husband. “He’d read walking, he’d read at the table, at meals, he’d read after dinner, he’d read in the bathtub. He really read all the time …practically while driving a car.”

As historians at the John F. Kennedy Library have noted, as a young man Jack assembled quotes he came across in notebooks, a habit learned from his mother. As a girl, Jackie Kennedy was taught by her grandfather to memorize poetry, which she loved to the end of her life. In this sense, they were a great match.

The great Victor Gold once penned a lovely alternative history for Washingtonian Magazine about what JFK might have done had he lived. Gold postulated that JFK would have bought a newspaper, possibly The Washington Star, and hired his friend Ben Bradlee to edit it.

In real life, years after she’d lost Jack and divorced Aristotle Onassis, Jackie moved back to New York and became a book editor, first at Viking Press and later at Doubleday.

It was a third act in life that suited her. “Once you can express yourself, you can tell the world what you want from it,” Mrs. Kennedy once wrote. “All the changes in the world, for good or evil, were first brought about by words.”

