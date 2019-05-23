Setting Rahm Straight; Tax Blowback; Music Man

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 23, 2019. We’re hearing lately about President Trump’s yearning for a military parade in Washington, D.C., and his desire to alter the traditional July 4 celebrations in the nation’s capital. These are controversial plans, although one is never certain these days whether the opposition is really to the ideas themselves -- or its originator.

As we head tomorrow into another Memorial Day weekend, it’s worth remembering that Washington has had military parades in the past. One of them occurred on this date in 1865, when the victorious Army of the Potomac marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, regimental bands playing and crowds cheering.

Most of the men in those ranks had not been there on the summer day in 1861 when the corps marched out under Brig. Gen. Irvin McDowell's command, as if on a weekend lark, to meet “Johnny Reb” near the town of Manassas at a creek called Bull Run.

The Army of the Potomac subsequently marched into battle again and again. It fought a second time at Bull Run, and then, as the months turned into years, at a litany of place names seared into the American memory under generals forgettable and unforgettable: at Antietam under McClellan; Chancellorsville under Hooker; Gettysburg under Meade; finally at Richmond, Petersburg, and Appomattox under the overall command of Ulysses Grant.

Now, on May 23, 1865, the band was playing a catchy tune as it marched in peacetime, and some in the crowd joined in the signing. The refrain went like this:

When Johnny comes marching home again, hurrah, hurrah!

We'll give him a hearty welcome then, hurrah, hurrah!

The men will cheer, the boys will shout, the ladies, they will all turn out,

And we'll all feel gay when Johnny comes marching home.

Less than five weeks before that May 23, 1865 march along Pennsylvania Avenue, Abraham Lincoln’s funeral procession had traveled down the same street. The buildings along the route were still bearing black crepe. But one of the songs the band played was intended to lift Americans’ spirits.

It was officially called “When Johnny Comes Marching Home: A Soldier's Return March,” and it had been copyrighted under the pseudonym “Louis Lambert” in the middle of the Civil War by famed band leader Patrick Sarsfield Gilmore.

It must have been bittersweet, standing along Pennsylvania Avenue 154 years ago today. The black bunting would remind Washington residents of their martyred president -- and the thousands upon thousands who had died during the war. But the band’s evocative ditty and the sight of jaunty Union soldiers in their dress blues also served as a reminder that those lucky enough to return from the killing fields were now dedicated to the task of rebuilding their country’s future.

Certainly, Irish-born band leader Patrick Gilmore embraced it, and did his part in shaping what Lincoln had called, at Gettysburg, “the great task remaining before us.”

No modern American would be surprised to learn that Pat Gilmore was an immigrant. (They get the job done!) Born on Christmas Day 1829 in County Galway, Gilmore had a knack for music -- and an obsession with military bands -- from the time he was a boy. He immigrated to the New World with a brother, joined a Canadian regimental band and later made his way to Boston.

He sold sheet music, then opened a music store, took over the leadership of the Salem Brass Band, organized the forerunner to the Boston Pops Orchestra, and played at James Buchanan's inauguration.

When the Civil War broke out, Gilmore came up with the idea of having his entire band enlist in the U.S. Army as a way of forestalling their breakup via the military draft. This offer was accepted, and the band merged into the 24th Massachusetts Volunteers. They marched into battle, playing all the war songs, from “John Brown's Body” (and the re-written version of it, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”) to “Sad News From Home.”

“When Johnny Comes Marching Home” was inspired by the 1863 Union victory at Gettysburg. The tune for it is not believed to be original -- it was one Gilmore had picked up somewhere along the way -- and the cadences, if not the meaning, closely parallel an older Irish folk song, “Johnny, We Hardly Knew Ye,” a grim composition that American wordsmith Jonathan Lighter called “the best antiwar song ever written.”

After the Civil War ended, Gilmore devoted himself to using music to entertain and heal the nation. At a time when music could only be heard when performed live, he organized epic concerts with thousands of musicians and singers.

Fittingly, he was chosen as the musical director for the July 4 Centennial in Philadelphia as well as the 1886 dedication of the Statue of Liberty. On the night of his own funeral, in 1892, a younger band leader named John Philip Sousa dedicated his performance to the man known as the “Father of the American Band.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com