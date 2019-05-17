Turmoil Over Iran; Motor-Voter Woes; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s May 17, 2019, a Friday, the day of the week when I unearth a quotation intended to provide inspiration for the weekend. Today’s centers on a U.S. Army general who spent much of his career in the saddle.

His name was George R. Crook. Born in Ohio in 1828, he graduated near the bottom of his class at West Point, and was commissioned at forts in California and Oregon where he spent the 1850s. In that untamed territory, Crook found himself fighting Indians -- and sometimes protecting them -- while becoming something of a frontiersman. Often eschewing uniforms for his preferred buckskins, he nurtured the growth of a rather spectacular beard and earned a reputation as an exacting and physically brave commanding officer. Crook was nearly killed in one engagement by an arrow that pierced his arm.

In 1861, the Army recalled most of its field officers to the East after the Civil War broke out.

By then a Union colonel, Crook saw action at Second Manassas, Antietam, and Chickamauga -- and nearly drowned while crossing a stream in western Virginia. He was taken prisoner by Confederates in the waning months of the war, but was exchanged in time to participate in the Appomattox campaign.

In 1867 he was sent back to the Pacific region as a lieutenant colonel, where his subsequent success put him in the middle of the action all over the West. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman considered Crook such an effective Indian fighter that he gave him the toughest assignments; these ranged from fighting Sitting Bull in the Dakotas to luring the famed Apache Geronimo to give up his raiding ways along the Arizona border with Mexico.

After surrendering to Gen. Crook in 1883, Geronimo wearied of domesticated life, and on this date in 1885 he slipped back with some of his band into the vast escarpments of the Southwest for one last extended escapade of cross-border raiding.

Crook had treated the Apache leader not as a murderer, which is how whites tended to view him, but as a prisoner of war who’d been fighting to defend his own land and his own people. In other words, as a person with rights. But as Geronimo resumed his depredations in the Southwest, those higher up in the chain of command grew impatient -- including new President Grover Cleveland, who expressed the hope that Geronimo would be hanged.

The upshot was that Army Chief of Staff Sherman and Gen. Phil Sheridan -- Crook’s ranking officers in the West, as they had been in the Civil War -- relieved Crook of his command. He was replaced with Gen. Nelson A. Miles, a longtime Crook rival in the Army, and a less sympathetic and sentimental officer.

Yet, even Miles couldn’t help but be impressed when he came face to face with the famed Apache warrior after Geronimo surrendered for the last time in 1886.

“He was one of the brightest, most resolute, determined looking men I have ever encountered,” Miles wrote in his memoir. “He had the clearest, sharpest dark eyes I think I have ever seen, unless it was that of Gen. Sherman,” Miles wrote. “Every movement indicated power, energy and determination. In everything he did, he had a purpose.”

The same could be said of George Crook, who until he drew his last breath never stopped trying to get the U.S. government to treat Apaches humanely. Upon hearing of Crook’s death in 1890, Red Cloud, the famed Sioux chief remarked, “He, at least, never lied to us.”

It sounds like faint praise, doesn’t it? Yet at that time, sad to say, this was quite a testament when coming from a red man talking about a white man. And that is today’s quote of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

