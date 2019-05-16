2020: The Year of the Women -- for Trump

Here’s the little secret the mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about — women support President Trump. They’re supporting him with their wallets and they’ll support him at the polls in 2020. Shhhhh … these are the kind of pesky facts they like to hide, and then on Election Day they act like they weren’t warned.

They can consider themselves warned.

The Center for Responsive Politics, which uses Federal Election Commission data, found that during the first three months of 2019 the number of women who donated to President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign topped the number of women who donated to any Democratic candidate running for president, accounting for more than 45 percent of all individual donations.

That means President Trump had more female donors than Kamala Harris, more than Elizabeth Warren, more than Amy Klobuchar, more than Kirsten Gillibrand, and more than Tulsi Gabbard. In fact, wrap your head around this: More women donated to President Trump than to all of the female candidates combined.

That little fact is enough to trigger the left’s Trump Derangement Syndrome and implode the media’s biased heads.

Hillary let her presidential aspirations in 2016 ride on a campaign strategy that essentially told the country they should vote for her over Trump simply because she’s “not him.” Her flawed strategy failed, and the country decided they weren’t “with her” after all, even at a time when then-candidate Trump was a political crapshoot — an unknown in the world of politics. With no voting or governing record to vouch for him, he was essentially asking voters to take him at his word.

In 2016, President Obama mocked Trump on the campaign trail for promising job growth: "He just says, 'Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.' Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”

Turns out he didn’t need a magic wand. It didn’t take long for the country to find out what happens when you elect a president who isn’t a professional politician, one who blows up the scripted talking points and just does what he says he’s going to do — stuff gets done. Alakazam!

President Trump now has a record of success, which includes a booming economy with more jobs and higher take-home pay across the board. Unemployment is at a record low, including for Hispanic-Americans and veterans, and women are seeing the lowest unemployment rate since 1953.

Now it seems the 2020 crop of Democratic presidential hopefuls are gearing up to recycle the same flawed strategy Hillary used on the campaign trail — instead of telling us what they’re for, they’d rather tell us how they’re “not him.”

This time, though, “him” has a notable record of wins for our country in just under 2 ½ years. The “him” that got our economy humming again also shored up our alliance with Israel, got the NATO countries to pay more for that alliance, cut a trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and stopped North Korea from firing missiles over Japan.

When women vote, they pay attention to what a candidate is for, not who they’re against. They voted for Trump the first time because they believed, among other things, that their economic and national security had a better chance of success with him, and they were right.

Women vote on substance and results, not on their emotions or vague talking points. That won’t change in 2020; they’re going to vote for the person who will keep this country going in the right direction.

Women are already voting with their wallets, and if the first quarter of 2019 is any indication, President Trump has earned the confidence of women going into the 2020 election cycle.