Senate Standoff; Ride-Sharing Dems; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s May 10, 2019, a Friday, which is the day of the week when I unearth a quotation intended to provide inspiration for the weekend. Today’s comes from the mother of a popular U.S. president.

It was on this date in 1914 that Woodrow Wilson signed a joint resolution of Congress encouraging Americans “to display the flag…on the second Sunday in May as a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”

Motherhood and the flag, eh? It seems that the only thing Congress forgot to include was apple pie. But if venerating motherhood predates Western civilization, the idea of doing it formally in this fashion originated during the Civil War, courtesy of a dauntless woman named Ann Jarvis.

Nearly seven decades after Woodrow Wilson called on Americans to fly their country’s flag in honor of motherhood, Ronald Reagan delivered a radio address on the same subject. Near the end of his May 7, 1983 speech, the president invoked his own mother.

“Now and then I find guidance and direction in the worn brown Bible I used to take the oath of office,” he said that day. “It’s been the Reagan family Bible and, like many of yours, has its flyleaf filled with important events, its margins are scrawled with insights, and passages underlined for emphasis. My mother, Nelle, made all those marks in that book. She used it to instruct her two young sons, and I look to it still.”

Reagan’s mother would have been pleased with her son for that. “Nellie” Reagan, who died in 1962, four years before he became governor of California, was proud of her younger son every step of the way -- and for his personal faith and generosity as much as his professional accomplishments.

In 1937, she wrote a letter to the family of her former pastor. In it, she mentions that some friends have expressed misgivings to her about Ronald “going to such a wicked place as Hollywood.” In the letter, unearthed recently by Washington Post reporter Karen Tumulty, Nelle Reagan assured her friends that her boy is up to the challenge of resisting temptation.

“Friends, he does love God,” she wrote, “and he never forgets to thank Him for all his many blessings, and when we visited him, he told me of all the nice things he would be able to do now for Eureka College if he won the seven year contract with Warner Brothers.”

This is the height of the Great Depression, remember, and Ronald Reagan came from the hard-pressed American working class. The Reagans, like millions of other families, were on the edge economically. Hollywood, despite its “wicked” ways, could change all that -- and Mrs. Reagan was grateful for her boy’s success.

“You know he has been a wonderful son to us, his father hasn’t had any work since the 15th of June, last year,” she wrote. “[A]nd during all that time I have rec’d a $60.00 check the first of each month, and another one of the same amt the 15th of each month, and if he signs the seven year contract then he is going to send for us that is the thing that makes me so happy, to think I can live my last days, making a home for him, it’s almost more happiness than I ever expected in this life.”

And that is today’s quote of the week.

