Senate GOP, Dems Headed for Clash Over Russia Endgame

Amid the fierce Republican backlash against a party member’s decision to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia’s election interference, a deeper divide is emerging that could blow the lid off the panel’s vaunted bipartisan veneer.

Most Republicans – including some of those who serve on the committee -- were blindsided by Chairman Richard Burr’s decision to go along with the subpoena issuance. While Republicans fully expected House Democrats to keep the Russia probe alive heading into the 2020 presidential election, they certainly didn’t expect a fellow party member in the upper chamber to provide new ammunition.

Sen. Rand Paul accused Burr of “not getting the memo from the majority leader that the case was closed.” Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Twitter slammed the action as “weak & ridiculous” and accused Burr and the rest of the committee of “taking orders from unhinged resistance Dems.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy decried the “endless investigations,” which he said won’t change the fact “that there was NO collusion.”

Even Thom Tillis, a good friend of Burr’s and a fellow North Carolina senator, lashed out about the subpoena on Twitter.

“The case is closed. The Mueller Report cleared @DonaldJTrumpJr and he’s already spent 27 hours testifying before Congress,” tweeted Tillis, who faces a 2020 GOP primary challenge. “It’s time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans.”

All the hue and cry is also bringing new scrutiny to the intended scope of the panel’s Russia investigation as Senate Republicans eye the finish line and their Democratic counterparts’ stress the unfinished business they intend to investigate further.

Burr on Thursday wouldn’t discuss why he agreed to subpoena the president’s oldest son, telling reporters he wasn’t taking questions on the topic.

Curiously, Burr signaled earlier this week that his panel was wrapping up its work and expected to soon issue a report on its findings. Although Burr said the probe had unearthed a “mountain” of evidence, he stressed that it focused mainly on Russia’s exploitation of social media and weaknesses in the U.S. election system.

Back in February, he said the panel’s investigation had yet to find evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin and would report on the Obama administration’s response to Russian interference in the election.

On Thursday, after a closed-door GOP luncheon at which senators said they discussed party divisions over the Trump Jr. subpoena, key Republicans on the Intelligence Committee echoed Burr’s earlier sentiments.

“The chairman has said and has repeated [that there is] no evidence of any collusion, and the committee is just trying to make sure all the questions that need to be asked [are asked] before we issue a final report,” Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters. “I don’t think there’s any possibility that any of those questions would change the conclusion.”

Sen. Marco Rubio downplayed the significance of

Trump Jr. testifying, saying the scope of the probe was always different than Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s and is now its final stages. All the subpoena shows, Rubio said, is that the committee is trying to neatly wrap up its work and move to issuing its report.

“Hopefully we can get the information we need to close this thing out,” he said. “We’re ready to write the report, and we’re missing a couple small little pieces that we have to work through, but I think it’s going to be a really important report about protecting the country against future threats.”

Those comments sharply conflicted with what the panel’s top Democrat told reporters earlier Thursday.

When asked if he believes the committee could finish its work on the probe by August, Sen. Mark Warner said he shares that goal but the committee will continue to “follow the truth wherever it leads” and noted that “the remarkable thing is almost every path we’ve led to has opened up more people, more contacts, more connections….

“We will have other areas that will frankly be much more extensive than what Mueller had and much more descriptive about the organized, ongoing effort.”

The Virginia Democrat added that “it’s only this president, and increasingly the majority leader, that says ‘Yeah, don’t look over here, case is closed, we’re gonna move on.’ I think that’s outrageous. I think that is not appropriate in terms of everyone’s constitutional responsibility to protect our country.”

For one thing, Warner said, the panel still needs to view all the counterintelligence information gathered during Mueller’s probe. He pointed to the Mueller report’s reference to a team of agents who worked on counterintelligence along with the prosecutors, and argued that the Senate Intelligence Committee needs to see whatever evidence that team produced.

“I need to get all the underlying data,” he said.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, one of Trump’s chief antagonists, on Wednesday issued a subpoena for the same counterintelligence materials.

Ron Wyden, a prominent Democrat on the Senate panel who has previously alleged that there was “clear intent to collude” by Trump Jr., declined to comment on the GOP blowback against Burr over the subpoena. Instead, he continued to press for more focus on the financial relationships between Trump and his associates and Russia.

“I will be fighting for the proposition that the committee cannot finish its work and say it’s really told the American people the story about what the Russians did to our democracy until the follow-the-money story, which has gotten short shrift … really gets aired,” he told reporters Thursday afternoon.

With the intelligence committee’s probe now in its third year, Republicans seem adamantly opposed to opening new lines of inquiry – especially if they retread ground the Mueller report covered.

Blunt told RealClearPolitics the panel’s final report would include “nothing that reaches any different conclusion than Mueller reached on the overall topic” but instead would provide “more specifics on the kinds of things the Russians were doing and will continue to do” to disrupt elections.

He predicted the report will come out in sections, with most of them being made public by July 4 and the panel releasing the last section -- which he said “should be the most interesting” -- in late August.

Senate Intelligence Committee Republicans were also mum about any efforts to investigate the origins of the FBI investigation into Trump’s Russia ties, which GOP lawmakers are mostly leaving to Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham to pursue.

Graham has pledged to launch investigations into the propriety of the FISA warrants the FBI used to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page and other associates of the campaign. He has also said he plans a “deep dive” into the unverified anti-Trump Steele dossier and the role it played in obtaining the warrants.

On Thursday, Graham told RCP he would not begin such an investigation until he sees the results of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’ probe into the same FISA issues. Attorney General William Barr has said he expects the report sometime in May.

“[I’ll] see how much he does,” Graham said in a brief interview. “I mean, I think it would be smart to let him issue his report and see what we need to do. There’s no use getting in his way. Let him do his thing and then figure out what we need to do.”

He continued, “Did they mislead the court? Did they have political bias? Did they run stop signs? Did they have adequate notice that Steele wasn’t a reliable witness? How much time did they spend verifying the dossier? Those are the things that institutionally we all need to know.”

House Democrats’ decision to launch multiple investigations to publicly litigate the special counsel’s findings was expected the moment they won back the majority. But the Senate Intelligence Committee’s two-year probe has been quieter and more mysterious, operating under at least the veneer of bipartisanship with Burr, a Trump ally who served as a national security adviser to his 2016 campaign, at the helm.

Despite the ongoing praise for the committee’s cross-party comity, the panel’s Republicans and Democrats now appear on a collision course over the scope of the work that remains to be done.

After publication of the Mueller report, Republicans have pushed back against the Democratic-led investigations in the House and their motivation. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week blasted the panels for “endlessly re-litigating” the allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump team and obstruction of justice charges against the president, arguing that the case should be closed.