Biden the Libertarian? Donor Privacy; Hello, Louie!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 9, 2019. One hundred and 50 years after British troops burned Washington, D.C., the Beatles were torching the American music scene with hit after hit. The year was 1964. In February, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” reached the No. 1 ranking in the Billboard Hot 100 rankings. This was followed by “She Loves You” and “Can’t Buy Me Love,” meaning that the lads from Liverpool held the top spot for three-and-a-half months. At one point in mid-April the Fab Four held the top five slots.

By the spring of 1964, it seemed Louis Armstrong’s best days were behind him. At 62, “Satchmo” was still playing the jazz venues and nightclubs where he’d perfected his art, but this was an era in which the music industry’s stars had begun filling open-air stadiums. The music had changed, too: Rock was supplanting nearly everything else. But in December of 1963, Armstrong’s manager had acted on a hunch. On Broadway, the finishing touches were being put on “Hello, Dolly!,” a musical scored by 32-year-old phenom Jerry Herman. Why not have Satchmo record the title song and release it as a single?

In the show, the song appears in Act 2, when Dolly Levi (played in the original production by Carol Channing) returns to her favorite New York restaurant, which she hadn’t visited since the death of her husband. There, she runs into old friends, including her favorite waiters. One of them, as it happens, is named “Louie,” and she sings the soon-to-be-famous number with the entire chorus.

It was a stroke of marketing genius to have Louie Armstrong record this song. It gave valuable advance publicity to the show, while reviving Armstrong’s career in a way that allowed him to reprise his own music -- all while also being true to “Hello, Dolly!,” which is set in the Dixieland era. And near the beginning of Armstrong’s version, he sings, “This is Louis, Dolly,” which was perhaps the first watermark in the music industry. (Armstrong used the formal version of his name when he performed.)

Although Satchmo had Americans going around humming the tune, the victory over the British invaders, if you can call it that, was fleeting. “Hello, Dolly!” lasted as the Billboard No. 1 for only a week. By May 30, the Beatles topped the charts again with “Love Me Do.”

In mid-summer, however, “Hello, Dolly!” was reprised and repurposed by the Democrats at their 1964 national convention. There, in Atlantic City, President Lyndon Johnson was coronated as the party’s nominee. “Hello, Lyndon!,” Carol Channing sang to the cheering delegates. “Well, hello, Lyndon. We’d be proud to have you back where you belong…”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

