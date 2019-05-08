'Dark Money' Disconnect; Bezos' Reach; Good Hands, Good Times

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Fifty-five years ago today, the Allstate Insurance Company issued a press release from its Skokie, Ill., office on safe driving, specifically on the hazards of impaired driver vision.

“Seeing is safety,” it proclaimed. “Ninety percent of driving is based on sight.”

Except perhaps for the high quality of the writing, little about that May 8, 1964 press release was surprising. Allstate had always stressed safety in its outreach efforts to the public, and in this one, Edward R. Klamm, the company’s “accident prevention director,” made several points about driving visibility that were mostly common sense: Drivers should pay attention to the road; if they have prescription glasses, they should wear them; don't don sunglasses at night; don't "overdrive" your headlights; beware of “heavy eyelids” -- a sign of fatigue.

Texting wasn’t a thing in the 1960s, but distracted driving was, and Allstate was doing its part as a good corporate citizen to warn Americans about the dangers. I came across the news release five years ago. I wrote about it then, too, primarily because the name of that release’s author intrigued me. The name was G.M. Quarnstrom, which rang a bell, as I'll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Dems’ “Dark Money” Disconnect: Groups Mum on Disclosure. Susan Crabtree reports that liberal nonprofits are tight-lipped in response to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s call for transparency in campaign financing.

U.S. Is Hurtling Toward Sequestration and No One Seems to Care. Rick Berger explains why there’s cause for concern.

Jeff Bezos and Me (and All of US). Myra Adams reflects on the Amazon mogul’s ever-expanding reach into her life.

Trump Has Raised Taxes by the Billions. Where’s the Outrage? In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek bemoans the “trade taxes” levied on Americans buying goods from China.

The Push to Constitutionalize Crime Victims’ Rights. In RealClearPolicy, Walter Olson spotlights the perils created when states promote “a bill of rights” for crime victims.

Xi Jinping’s Peace Rhetoric Doesn’t Fool China’s Neighbors. In RealClearDefense, Tao Peng writes that China’s actions speak louder than its words.

* * *

That surname Quarnstrom in the May 8, 1964 Allstate press release, particularly in a Chicago-area context, was a familiar one and I found myself wondering five years ago when I came across it: Did those initials, G.M., stand for “general manager” -- or did they signify a name?

Could the press release's author be related to a legendary California newspaperman and Merry Prankster named Lee Quarnstrom, who'd gone to New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., before showing up in the '60s in the San Francisco Bay Area and hooking up with Ken Kesey and friends?

Lee is still around, retired and living in Orange County, Calif., so I gave him a call. My hunch was right, and per my request he sent me a note that night:

“Gordon M. Quarnstrom, my dad, had a perfect background for the job when he was hired as Director of Public Relations at the Allstate Insurance Companies' home office in Skokie in the mid-1950s: GMQ, as he signed notes and personal letters, had been a reporter and city editor at several small newspapers in Washington state before learning the ropes in the ‘other' Washington -- the nation's capital.”

Gordon Quarnstrom also served as executive secretary for U.S. Sen. Warren G. Magnuson, a Washington Democrat, and as executive assistant to Congressman Don Magnuson (no relation). Later, in his role as Allstate's public relations director, GMQ took on responsibilities for the Allstate Foundation, of which he was eventually named executive director.

“He retired from Allstate in 1971 but not from work,” Lee’s note continued. “He signed on with the National Safety Council and was Executive Director of the Chicago Metropolitan Council on Alcoholism. During this time, he produced a travel column that was published in hundreds of small newspapers around the country. He used to call and ask whether I wanted to join his travel-writing business; he might ask, ‘Hey, Lee, do you want to go to the Great Barrier Reef next Tuesday?’ My mother did accompany GMQ on some of his trips, using her writing skills to describe visits to her beloved Ireland, home of many of her ancestors.

“After my mother’s death in 1991, GMQ continued the column and eventually married another travel writer, Connie Sherley, and moved to her home in Austin, Texas. He died in Austin in 1999, leaving his widow ... as well as my brother Dean and me and three grandchildren. He was still producing travel columns up until confined to his deathbed.”

As for Lee, I knew him on the San Jose Mercury News, where he was a much-loved reporter, editor, and columnist in the 1980s and 1990s. He is retired from daily journalism now, a career that began at age 19 as a copy boy, then as a police reporter and rewrite man for the famed City News Bureau of Chicago.

Lee Gordon Quarnstrom also worked for several newspapers in Chicago and on the West Coast, was executive editor of Hustler magazine and worked briefly as a young man on a dynamite crew in Olympic National Park. Since I first wrote about the Quarnstrom clan five years ago, Lee’s memoir was published. “When I Was a Dynamiter -- or How a Nice Catholic Boy Became a Merry Prankster, a Pornographer and a Bridegroom Seven Times” is highly entertaining, as its title suggests. John and Yoko Ono have a cameo. Ken Kesey, Hunter S. Thompson, Timothy Leary, Tiny Tim, and the Grateful Dead also have roles in Lee’s story, which brings the ’60s to life.

The book is also poignant, as it deals with life’s tragedies as well as its joys and high jinks.

“Nothing lasts,” Ken Kesey often told his fellow Merry Pranksters. “This becomes more and more clear as time goes by,” Lee Quarnstrom added in his book. “People die. Stuff rots, rusts, disintegrates, decays. Relationships end. Peace is fleeting. Stars explode and vanish. Prophets come and go. Glaciers melt. Pets pass away.”

All true, my friend, but one of the joys of writing this essay each morning is resurrecting some of the beautiful words and deeds of the past and bringing them into the sunlight once more, however fleetingly.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com