Biden Factor; Confronting China; Nazi Surrender

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Seventy-four years ago today, the rickety remnants the Third Reich surrendered to Allied forces closing in on them from all sides.

With Hitler dead for a week and his forces collapsing, German commander Hans-Georg von Friedeburg had asked the Americans for terms. The response from U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was that the terms were simple: unconditional surrender, and not just on the Western front, but also on the Eastern front.

On May 6, Gen. Alfred Jodl, head of the Wehrmacht operations staff, had radioed Adm. Karl Dönitz, the ranking officer in the German High Command after Hitler’s death. Dönitz authorized Jodl to accede to Eisenhower’s demands. The pact was inked nearly three hours after midnight, so the surrender officially took place on May 7, 1945.

I’ll furnish an eyewitness account of that dramatic event, along with a historic footnote, in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Why Biden Leads the Democratic Field. Charles Lipson lays out the reasons, and the risks ahead for the front-runner.

Trump Confronts China as Biden Scoffs. Steve Cortes defends the president’s decision to up the ante with accelerated tariffs.

Feminists, Conservatives Join Forces to Oppose “Equality Act.” Natasha Chart and Penny Nance argue that the House legislation protecting transgender rights goes too far, in the process threatens to erase hard-won protections for women and girls.

Why This NYT Maple Syrup Story Tastes Odd. In RealClearInvestigations, Eric Felten tapped into harvest data and found the climate-change narrative of the Times piece to be overstated.

The Party of Prohibition. In RealClearHealth, David Balat assails a House bill that would end limited-duration insurance plans put in place by the Obama administration and extended from three months to 36 by the Trump administration.

Grijalva’s Mining Bill Would Hamper U.S. Economic and Energy Security. Jude Clemente explains in RealClearEnergy.

Lessons From Deepwater Horizon Are Relevant Today. Also in RCE, Nicholas Bahr and Alfonsius Ariawan warn that gaps between production and safety remain as U.S. production of oil and gas increases steadily.

Fewer Manufacturing Jobs, More Millionaires. In RealClearMarkets, Adam Brandon and John Tamny write that the return of human capital, not factories, is what dictates an area’s fortunes, with New York and Los Angeles as prime examples.

* * *

The signing ceremony that ended the fighting in Europe in 1945 took place in Reims, the French “City of Kings.” Embedded Western war correspondents were on the scene, all the better to furnish a newsreel bulletin of the event for civilians back home.

Among those signing that night were three Allied generals: Ivan Susloparov, an obscure Russian liaison officer; Francois Sevez of France; and Eisenhower’s chief of staff, Walter Bedell “Beetle” Smith. Among the journalists present was Baltimore Sun reporter Price Day, who would win a Pulitzer Prize for foreign reporting in 1949 and later become his newspaper’s editor in chief. His dispatch began this way:

“REIMS, France, May 7 -- At 2:45 o’clock this warm spring morning, Col. Gen. [Alfred] Jodl signed his name for the fourth time and carefully put down his pen. Europe’s long war was over.”

His story continued:

“Jodl stood up. His back was rigid, his heels in their black boots were close together. He rested the tips of his fingers on the wide, battered oak table that filled a good part of what, until tonight, was the most secret of all chambers in Europe -- SHAEF’s War Room.”

Price Day was using an acronym familiar to American and British audiences. It stood for Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Forces. Day also reported that Beetle Smith and the others present watched impassively as Jodl expressed his thoughts about what was taking place.

“With this signature the German people and German armed forces are for better or worse delivered into the victor’s hands,” Jodl said, speaking in his native language. “In this war, which has lasted more than five years, they both have achieved and suffered more than perhaps any other people in the world. In this hour, I can only express the hope that the victors will treat them with generosity.”

No answer was given to this entreaty, Day reported. Nor did any of the Allied officers salute the surrendering German officers as they filed out of the room.

In the ensuing decades, it can be said that, for the most part, Americans did treat the German people with generosity after that awful war. The Soviets did the opposite, imprisoning East Germany, along with most of Eastern Europe, behind a stifling Iron Curtain.

Yet the Allies were not forgiving of the military men they were dealing with on this date in 1945. Dönitz and Jodl were tried for war crimes. The former was imprisoned for 10 years; Jodl was sentenced to death.

The German military men expressed shock at even being arrested. “The indictment knocked me on the head,” Jodl later exclaimed. “First of all, I had no idea at all of about 90 percent of the accusations in it. Secondly, I don’t see how they can fail a soldier’s obligation to obey orders. That’s the code I’ve lived by all my life.”

During their trial, Jodl and a German general named Wilhelm Keitel amplified on this just-following-orders rationale, which entered the English language as “the Nuremberg defense.” In Jodl’s case it wasn’t totally true: Prosecutors had voluminous evidence, some from Jodl’s own diary, showing that he gave plenty of questionable orders. In any event, the International Military Tribunal that conducted the Nuremberg trials explicitly rejected the idea that following a superior officer’s command absolved perpetrators of war crimes.

Eleven convicted Nazi officials met their fate on Oct. 16, 1946. One of the condemned men, Hermann Goering, cheated the hangman by ingesting cyanide. The other 10 -- among them Alfred Jodl -- went to the gallows, some remorseful and some unrepentant, but all of them guilty.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com