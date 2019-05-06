Paul Krugman Gets the Democratic Primary All Wrong

The Democratic presidential primary is being shaped by several simmering intra-party debates, one of which is: In a time of deepening political polarization, how should Democrats try to govern? Should they try to defuse polarization by resurrecting bipartisanship? Or is bipartisanship in an era of polarization a waste of time?

Intellectually sound arguments can be made on both sides, but the argument against bipartisanship is often buttressed by a blinkered understanding of the Obama presidency. A glaring example can be found in last week’s column by The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, “The Trouble With Joe and Bernie.”

In expressing his concern for Biden’s devotion to bipartisanship, Krugman frets,

[W]e’ve already seen this movie, and it was a tragedy. … Obama’s belief that he could transcend partisanship nearly sank his presidency. Crucial months were wasted trying to devise health reform legislation that could attract Republican support; Obama’s signature achievement happened only because Nancy Pelosi’s heroic efforts dragged the Affordable Care Act across the finish line. He was willing to make a ‘grand bargain’ with Republicans that would have undermined Medicare and Social Security, deeply damaging the Democratic brand; he was saved only by the G.O.P.’s total intransigence. … The big concern about a Biden presidency is that he would repeat all of Obama’s early mistakes, squandering any momentum from electoral victory in pursuit of a bipartisan dream that should have died long ago.

This narrative is commonly articulated by those on the left. (It’s the complete opposite of the one often shared on the right: that Obama was an inflexible partisan who rammed through Obamacare without any Republican votes, and sought to circumvent Congress with constitutionally suspect executive orders.) But it skates past many crucial plot points.

As I detailed in this space previously, every bill Obama signed into law — with the exception of the Affordable Care Act — reached his desk with the help of Republican votes. That includes the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (otherwise known as “the stimulus”), the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” the 2010 extension of the Bush-era tax cuts (providing additional critical economic stimulus to what was still a wobbly post-recession economy) and the 2012 repeal of most of the Bush-era tax cuts benefiting the wealthy. Some of these items didn’t come with a lot of Republican votes, but they could not have passed with zero Republican votes, because for most of Obama’s first term, Democrats did not have the 60 senators needed to neutralize filibusters.

The “grand bargain” budget deal didn’t happen (and like Krugman, I’m OK with that). But the less grand budget compromise Obama did forge with Republicans helped fulfill his stated goal of reducing the annual deficit, following the Recovery Act’s blast of Keynesian medicine, from 9.8% of the gross domestic product in 2009 to 3.2% in 2016.

What if Obama hadn’t tried so hard to win Republican votes for his top priorities? What if he made demands Republican couldn’t accept? There wouldn’t have been a Recovery Act, and without a Recovery Act, the Great Recession might have become a Great Depression. That would have been the tragedy.

What if Obama didn't “waste” all those months trying to compromise on health care? There probably wouldn’t have been a health care bill at all. Obama wasn’t only chasing Republicans; he and Democratic congressional leaders were also trying to herd their own cats. The key role Pelosi played was to twist the arms of liberal House Democrats because some Senate moderates refused to accept their proposed government-run “public option” insurance plan.

What if Obama sought re-election having failed to place any new rules on Wall Street, or having left “don’t ask, don’t tell” on the books? What if all he could say after four years was, “I didn’t get anything passed, but I sure fought the Republicans really hard”? That’s not how incumbents get re-elected.

It is indisputable that Obama’s legislative accomplishments could not have happened if he responded to the Republican leadership’s generally obstructionist posture by giving up on bipartisanship altogether. However, that doesn’t end the debate. Those on the left who find those accomplishments unsatisfactory have room to argue that more drastic tactical measures should be taken to achieve their ambitious policy goals.

Enter Sanders, who said in his 2016 run that “you make change not by sitting down with [Republican Senate leader] Mitch McConnell” but by getting “a million young people” to go outside his “window” and demand change. This call for “revolution” also leaves Krugman cold. Taking Sanders’ signature health insurance plan as an example, he argues conservative attacks on any such bill are bound to dampen public support. And if for Sanders it’s “single-payer or bust … what that would mean, with very high likelihood, is … bust.”

But while Krugman mocks Sanders’ lack of political realism, he doesn’t offer a realistic alternative. Instead of Biden’s bipartisanship or Sanders’ revolution, he suggests that Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris “seem to get it.” But why? This is his whole argument: “Warren’s proposals are very progressive, but they’re also incremental, and even her fairly radical ideas, like her proposed wealth tax, poll well. Anyone who watched Kamala Harris at Wednesday’s Barr hearing knows that she has no illusions about the state of partisanship.”

I mean no disparagement of Warren or Harris, but Krugman is talking nonsense. The fact that Warren has issued a series of policy papers, or that Harris is good at interrogations, does not remotely explain how either would get a bill through Congress without insider bipartisanship or outsider revolutionary pressure.

Krugman mangles what Warren, in particular, represents in the debate over how to navigate Congress. First, the notion she is proposing an “incremental” agenda is farcical. To fund a wide array of ambitious social programs, including the cancellation of most student debt, Warren is proposing a multi-trillion-dollar increase in tax revenue, in part via the aforementioned wealth tax, which some contend is not even constitutional (the 16th Amendment grants Congress to power to levy an “income” tax, which raises the question whether that would extend to a “wealth” tax).

Second, Warren herself grasps that to get her plans through Congress may require creative means; she would eliminate the right of a Senate minority to filibuster legislation, and has raised the possibility of packing the Supreme Court. Warren is not the only primary candidate suggesting that overcoming Republican obstructionism requires eschewing certain democratic traditions and norms, but she is the only one who has implicitly linked that concept to a detailed, expansive agenda.

In other words, Warren represents a third path in the debate over how to overcome Republican recalcitrance and enact progressive change: there’s Biden’s bipartisanship, Sanders’ mass organizing and Warren’s norm-busting.

(Sanders, flashing some institutionalist impulses, had expressed opposition to junking the filibuster and court packing. He has modified those stances under considerable pressure from leftist activists, but it’s clear Warren is the more eager norm-buster.)

Does norm-busting have the best chance of success? One can’t know for sure, but it’s safe to say anything that messes with the Founders’ philosophy of checks and balances would spark enormous controversy. (Franklin D. Roosevelt’s court-packing scheme was politically disastrous, and is at least a cautionary tale.)

There’s no need for me to adjudicate the debate, but there is need to correct Krugman’s warped framing of it. Obama’s record of bipartisan accomplishment may be subject to critique, but it should not be erased out of existence. And Warren’s envisioned strategic approach should not be treated as some incrementalist middle path between Biden’s and Bernie’s, but as an audacious proposal in its own right.