Contempt Dispute; Biden at Risk; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 3, 2019, and the day I spotlight an end-of-the week quote intended to provide inspiration for the weekend. Today’s comes from Joe DiMaggio, who broke into the majors on this date in 1936.

A crowd of 25,000 New Yorkers attended the chilly afternoon game at Yankee Stadium for the heralded debut of the quiet, dark-haired 21-year-old phenom from California. As a minor league star for the San Francisco Seals, DiMaggio has torn up the Pacific Coast League, and the Yanks’ brass knew what they had. Manager Joe McCarthy put the kid in centerfield, and slotted him third in the batting order -- Babe Ruth’s old spot -- in front of Lou Gehrig. DiMaggio did not disappoint, scoring two runs and collecting three hits, one of them a screaming triple, as the Yankees won 14-5. They’d win the next day, too, and both games after that as the team embarked on a winning streak that, in some ways, didn’t end until DiMaggio retired in 1951. In his 13 seasons (he spent three years in military service during World War II), New York would win 10 pennants and nine World Series championships.

From the start, however, DiMaggio’s mystique was about more than baseball, even at a time when baseball was the unquestioned national pastime. I’ll have more on this theme, along with today’s quotation, in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Lawmakers Dispute Precedent for Holding Barr in Contempt. Susan Crabtree has the story.

Obama-Era Spying Is Now a Political Risk for Joe Biden. Charles Lipson weighs in on fallout that could come from the attorney general’s investigation of whether the Russia collusion probe was properly conducted.

An America First Approach to Lower Drug Prices. Jerry Rogers advises the president to leverage trade agreements that would give Americans greater access to the medicines they need at prices they can afford.

Quoth the Critics, Never Moore. In RealClearPolicy, Allan H. Ryskind laments the attacks that led the Fed board nominee to withdraw.

Sanders’ Medicine Is Worse Than the Disease. Also in RCPolicy, Elaine Parker assesses the costs -- financial and otherwise -- of the presidential candidate’s “Medicare for all” plan.

Five Facts: The New Social Security Trustees Report. No Labels has the key findings.

Will U.S. Cut Off India’s Nose and Spite Its Own Face? In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek warns that American workers and companies will suffer most if Trump cuts India out of a low-tariff scheme to punish it for narrow access to markets there.

Ending Steel Tariffs Would Reduce the Cost of Energy. Merrill Matthews explains in RealClearEnergy.

The Army’s Multi-Domain Operations in 2028. Daniel Goure spotlights the planning document in RealClearDefense.

* * *

The sixth of seven children born to Sicilian immigrants, Joe DiMaggio dropped out of Galileo High School because he could make more money showcasing his athletic gifts on a baseball diamond than working on his father’s fishing boat as it plied the waters of San Francisco Bay. He could always play, although at the beginning of his career Joe was so naïve that he could barely function in the public eye.

“I can remember a reporter asking me for a quote, and I didn’t know what a quote was,” he later recalled. “I thought it was some kind of soft drink.”

Yet by the time he was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame, he was toasted by presidents and kings -- and had been married to the world’s most popular movie star. But it wasn’t the elites who made DiMaggio such an admired figure; it was everyday Americans, many of them immigrants themselves.

“An astonishing portion of the crowd,” the New York Times noted after his debut in 1936, “was composed of strangers to the sport -- mostly Italians -- who did not even know the stadium subway station.” They would learn it soon enough; moreover, DiMaggio attracted similar crowds when the Yankees played on the road.

“I would like to take the great DiMaggio fishing,” Ernest Hemingway’s protagonist says in “The Old Man and the Sea.” “They say his father was a fisherman. Maybe he was as poor as we are and would understand.”

In person, DiMaggio could be difficult and demanding. Yet, his enormous sense of pride perfectly complemented the challenges of his unforgiving sport. In 1947, the Yankees cruised to another pennant, which they clinched on September 15. DiMaggio continued to play, however, even though he was banged up, and to play as hard and precisely as he always did. Famed sportswriter Jimmy Cannon once asked him: With the pennant locked up and the games essentially meaningless while the Yankees waited for the annual sacrificial lamb (i.e., the National League champs), why push yourself so hard?

“I always think,” replied DiMaggio, “there might be someone out there in the stands who’s never seen me play.”

And that, from a man who once confused a “quote” with a soft drink, is today’s quotation of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com