Dark Money; Choose Wisely, Dems; 'Luckiest Man'

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 2, 2019. Eighty years ago today, as war clouds gathered in Europe and Americans slogged through their 10th year of the Great Depression, baseball fans attending the Tigers-Yankees game in Detroit witnessed something that no one in this country had seen since June 1, 1925: a New York Yankees lineup without Lou Gehrig in it.

Until this day in 1939, the “Iron Horse” had played in a record 2,130 consecutive games, a testament to his work ethic and competitive desire. He’d played those games with incomparable skill, collecting some 2,721 hits along with 493 home runs, nearly 2,000 runs batted in, while batting cleanup behind Babe Ruth -- and fielding his first-base position superbly -- on perhaps the greatest baseball team in history.

By 1939, The Babe was gone from the New York Yankees and the team's new superstar was Joe DiMaggio. But Lou Gehrig was still team captain, so on May 2, 1939, it was his duty to trudge out to home plate and present the lineup card to the umpires -- a starting lineup without his name on it. Gehrig, whose performance had fallen off in 1938, had benched himself eight games into the 1939 season. He hadn’t been hitting well, everyone could see that, but his teammates knew something more was wrong with Big Lou. What no one knew was that he had only two more years to live.

I’ve written about the Iron Horse before, as some readers of these morning essays will recall. There’s a reason for that: His story is more than poignant; it’s also relevant to our times. It’s relevant to any age, really, as I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

For 2020 Dems, Dark Money Is Taboo -- and Much Needed. Phil Wegmann explores the dilemma candidates face as they call for campaign finance reform while also needing to match the super PAC funding their opponents will have.

Whom the Democrats Nominate in 2020 Matters -- a Lot. David Brady, Morris Fiorina and Douglas Rivers lay out the findings from a recent survey experiment by YouGov.

Billion-Dollar Binge Buying Is No Way to Budget. Joni Ernst and Adam Andrzejewski spotlight the annual “use it or lose it” shopping spree government agencies engage in and steps the Iowa senator is taking to end it.

When Loretta Met Bill on the Tarmac. In RealClearInvestigations, Eric Felton examines the transcript of former AG Loretta Lynch’s closed-door testimony about her fateful meeting with Bill Clinton amid the email investigation of Hillary Clinton.

National Security and Winning the Race to 5G. In RealClearDefense, Michael Chertoff, Keith B. Alexander and Timothy Keating argue that the wireless technology will fundamentally change the operating backbone for all Defense Department systems.

American LNG Positioned to Win as Maritime Fuel. In RealClearEnergy, Charlie Riedl explains how new rules to ensure cleaner shipping fuels will benefit the U.S. natural gas industry.

Two New Studies Show How Not to Do Science. Ross Pomeroy highlights glaring examples of researchers making spurious correlations.

* * *

Lou Gehrig’s story is one of the most often told in the rich lore of baseball, a sport that venerates its history. Gehrig’s life, and early death, are recounted in books, movies, and the fertile oral tradition of the great American game. The line most Americans remember is his declaration, at a July 4, 1939 ceremony at Yankee Stadium, after his deadly disease had been diagnosed, that he considered himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

But it’s also a life with enduring relevance. It was said that Gehrig's example inspired Americans during the Depression, but that is a lesson that needs reinforcing from time to time. In 1995, when Baltimore Orioles star Cal Ripken Jr. broke Gehrig's consecutive games streak -- a record that had been widely considered unbreakable -- President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore both went to Camden Yards to see it happen. Millions of Americans turned on their televisions to see it, too: It was one of the most widely watched baseball games in history. Why? Bill Clinton himself explained it nicely in a speech the following night in which he held forth on Ripken’s achievement:

“One reason that's so popular is most of the people that were in that baseball stadium last night are the same kind of people,” the president said. “They show up for work every day. They work when they don’t feel good. They work when the weather is bad. They work to earn money to do right by their children. They are the people that keep this country going.”

The malady that killed Lou Gehrig, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is still known as “Lou Gehrig's disease.” We are learning more about it all the time. During Gehrig’s streak, he was diagnosed with a broken thumb, a broken toe, back spasms, and multiple undiagnosed fractures in his hands. Thanks to groundbreaking investigative reporting done recently, it was also learned that he played through numerous concussions: That discovery has been key in addressing this growing problem of ALS-like symptoms in athletes who sustain blows to the head -- and it may be saving lives.

As for Gehrig himself, he would have shrugged off suggestions that he was any kind of savior. In his private life, he lived simply, and died bravely, and was cremated -- his ashes buried in Valhalla, New York. His wife, Eleanor, received over 1,500 letters and telegrams of condolence. Among those who sent flowers was Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The tribute to Gehrig on the ALS Association website reminds us that when actor Edward Herrmann played him in a made-for-television movie he tried in vain to find an edge to Gehrig so he could better understand the man he was portraying. “What made it so tough is I could find no ‘key’ to his character,” Hermann said. “There was no strangeness, nothing spectacular about him. As Eleanor Gehrig told me, he was just a square, honest guy.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com