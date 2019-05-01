O'Rourke Pushes Immigration, VA Reforms, Action on Climate

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Beto O’Rourke stressed two key strengths right off the bat during his final stop in his three-day tour of California this week.

One, he’s fluent in Spanish, and two, even though he shares many of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political convictions, her nonchalance about the deep-seated problems the Veterans Affairs health system has faced in recent years isn’t one of them.

During a town-hall event held at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation in eastern San Diego on Tuesday, O’Rourke opened with brief remarks in Spanish and said he felt particularly comfortable in the border city because of his origins as a former city councilman in El Paso, Texas.

El Paso is home to Fort Bliss and, like San Diego, has a large veteran community and several VA facilities.

Just that morning, O’Rourke said he met with Howard and Jean Summers, whose son deployed to Iraq and came home with PTSD and lacked the mental health care he needed. Without it, he committed suicide, O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke also referenced the six years he served in the House of Representatives and his work on the Veterans Affairs Committee, where he helped pass a bill expanding mental health care access for all veterans, including those who returned home with less than honorable discharges.

The former congressman, who became a cause celebre of the left for coming within three percentage points of beating GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in last fall’s midterm election, said he was proud to get that veterans bill signed into law by President Trump, “someone who I agree with on almost nothing, but we could find the common ground to save the lives of those who put their very lives on the line for this country.”

O’Rourke never mentioned Ocasio-Cortez’s name but he still drew a stark distinction with her. The unabashedly socialist freshman Democrat recently offered a full-throated defense of the VA, arguing that civilian universal health system plans should mirror what’s offered to veterans.

“If you ask me, I would like VA for all,” she said during a town-hall speech in her New York district, arguing that those trying to partially or full privatize the VA are doing the work of the pharmaceutical and insurance companies.

In the days since, she doubled down on her “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” take on the VA and has taken a beating among the veteran community because of that stance.

O’Rourke, whose campaign was surging in February, buoyed by a fawning press and Vanity Fair cover story, has come back down to earth in recent weeks as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has stolen his media thunder and some of his biggest donors.

Several hundred people showed up for O’Rourke’s town-hall event, with only a smattering of them wearing black-and-white Beto caps and T-shirts. The mood of the crowd was more attentive and curious than electric just one day after O’Rourke unveiled a $5 trillion proposal to address climate change, what the candidate referred to as the “mother of all challenges before us.”

California will play a greater role than usual in the Democratic nominating contest after the Golden State pushed its primary election up to March 2020. Bernie Sanders made his first official trip here last month in an attempt to get the heavily Democratic state’s voters behind him.

On Tuesday, once O’Rourke established his ongoing concerns about veterans issues, he quickly moved on to safer Democratic terrain: blasting Trump over his continued promises to build a border wall and the president’s stricter immigration and asylum policies in general.

Both San Diego and El Paso are far safer cities than many others in the nation’s interior because their diversity teaches residents to treat one another with dignity and respect, he said -- though without citing any studies or statistics.

“That is what has made us safer,” O’Rourke said. “No walls, not putting kids in cages, not sending 5,500 members of the United States military to a border at one of its safest moments in the history of the U.S.-Mexico border.”

O’Rourke blasted Trump for repeatedly referring to the flood of illegal immigrants crossing the border as an “infestation,” which, he said, sounds like a reference made during “Hitler’s Third Reich.”

“Infestation is a way that you would describe a cockroach – something that you want to kill to keep from coming in and hurting your family,” he said.

Instead of trying to stop immigrants from crossing into the country, O’Rourke pledged to reverse Trump’s policy of ending U.S. aid to the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras –the beleaguered area known as the Northern Triangle.

As president, he said he would return to pushing comprehensive immigration overhauls to protect “Dreamers” — people brought to the U.S. illegally as children — from deportation and to provide some type of legalization for their parents and millions of other undocumented immigrants in the country.

“We must use this as an opportunity to rewrite the country’s immigration laws in our own image,” he said.

He then predicted U.S. farmers could experience the same plight as those in the Northern Triangle, who have been sidelined by historic droughts, if American leaders don’t do more to combat climate change and adopt “conscientious capitalism” within the next decade.

“Any city along the coast or the ocean will no longer be able to sustain human life going forward along this current trajectory,” he warned.

There was no mention of the sweeping Green New Deal, which carries a price tag of between $51 trillion and $93 trillion over 10 years, according to the center-right American Action Forum.

O’Rourke said his $5 trillion plan calls for renewable energy, more reliance and investment on mass transit and specific investments, such as helping farmers plant “cover crops” that can help enrich soil fertility and capture carbon from the air.

Still, O’Rourke said, “we cannot do this by half measure, and we cannot do this with only half the country. None of the differences right now can further divide us. Instead, we must be known by our ambitions, our aspirations, the work, the service, the sacrifice that we will employ in order to achieve them.”

During the question-and-answer session, one self-described “lifetime Republican” who said he had become “disillusioned” in the Trump era pressed O’Rourke on how he could appeal to Republicans and independents.

The candidate said he began his career as a city councilman with no official party affiliation, balanced the budget and made sure police and firefighters were paid commensurate with their value. He then learned to work with the heavily GOP Texas delegation while serving in the minority in Congress. He touted his bill to expand mental health care access for veterans as well as measures to protect public lands in his district.

He also noted his success in coming so close to defeating Cruz in last year’s elections and pointed to the 500,000 Texans who voted for both him and conservative “Tea Party” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

After the event, Catherine La Fond, 66, said she liked O’Rourke’s energy and hopeful tone but remains undecided this early in the primary.

“We have to have someone who really cares about the people – all the people – not just the wealthy. And I believe he does,” she said.

Rob Seiderwurm, 47, lamented that two men in their 70s, Sanders and Joe Biden, are battling it out to become the early Democratic frontrunner. “Personally, I’d rather not elect someone 75-plus years old to be the next president,” he said. “I’m sure they’d do a great job – but I don’t think that’s great thing to be doing on an ongoing basis if we’re going to get the next generation for the country.”

Seiderwurm said he’s also very open to hearing directly from Buttigieg.

“I’d go see Mayor Pete if he were here too. I haven’t made up my mind by any stretch,” he said. “We’re still nine months from the first primaries.”