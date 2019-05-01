Beto's Call; Trump and LBJ? May Day/Law Day

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Much of the world celebrates today as May Day. Here in the United States, however, it’s officially Law Day, a commemoration established at the height of the Cold War. Although that juxtaposition was not a coincidence, it might surprise you to know that May Day’s provenance -- not just Law Day’s -- is in the United States.

Notwithstanding leftover images in your memory banks of Soviet troops marching in Red Square -- or other communist capitals -- on this date, May Day began in our country, too. Once upon a time, long before the Soviet Union even existed, celebrating organized labor on May 1 was as American as apple pie. Just like Law Day.

The idea for Law Day sprang from the fertile mind of a well-connected Washington lawyer named Charles S. Rhyne. At 45, Rhyne had become the youngest president in the history of the American Bar Association. He was well-connected politically, too, having served as Dwight Eisenhower’s legal counsel. In 1957, Rhyne prevailed on his former client to issue a presidential proclamation declaring the next May Day -- May 1, 1958 -- a commemoration of freedom and the rule of law in the United States.

Ever since, the ABA, along with state and local bar associations, have used Law Day as a teaching tool -- the main lesson being the importance of the rule of law in a free society. The date chosen was no coincidence.

“The immediate inspiration for a May 1 celebration of law was directly related to the Cold War,” Rhyne explained in a 2003 speech. “For many years, the American news media gave front-page headlines and pictures to the Soviet Union’s May Day parade of new war weapons. My idea was to contrast the United States’ reliance on the rule of law with the Soviet Union’s rule by force.”

That’s all well and good, you say, but what about my curious assertion that May Day -- International Workers’ Day in much of the world -- got its start in the United States? Well, it’s true, and it happened a generation before the Russian Revolution.

The teeming industrial might of the Northern states forged the arsenal and produced the countless Army divisions that helped Lincoln, Grant, and Sherman keep the Union together. But after the Civil War ended, many reformers turned their attention to the social costs of the factories, mines, and mills that fueled the Industrial Revolution. By the early 1880s, the labor movement was a potent political force, with unions heavily populated, and in some cases led, by socialists and anarchists. Their chief demands -- the eight-hour workday, the right to organize, and a livable wage -- hardly strike us as radical these days, which is basically the point of today’s history homily.

Chicago was an epicenter of union organizing in the 1880s, and also of related activity that was radical -- and potentially lethal. At its 1884 national convention, held in Chicago, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions (later to become of AFL) declared that “eight hours shall constitute a legal day’s labor from and after May 1, 1886.”

In 1885, the Knights of Labor, America’s largest labor organization, issued its own proclamation in favor of the eight-hour day, and as 1886 approached, unionists planned speeches, marches, and even job walkouts to press their cause.

For radicals who wanted to overthrow the whole system, none of this was enough -- or even close to enough. Writing in The Alarm, an anarchist newspaper, English-born socialist Samuel Fielden defined the movement: “To accede the point that capitalists have the right to eight hours of our labor is more than a compromise, it is a virtual concession that the wage system is right,” he wrote. “Whether a man works eight hours a day or ten hours a day, he is still a slave.”

The men who led this wing of the labor movement, many of them European immigrants, weren’t advocating for better working conditions. They were hellbent on upending the democratic and economic system of this country -- by force, if necessary. In May 1886, another anarchist publisher put it this way in a proclamation:

Workingmen to Arms!!

War to the Palace, Peace to the Cottage, and Death to LUXURIOUS IDLENESS

The wage system is the only cause of the World's misery. It is supported by the rich classes, and to destroy it, they must be either made to work or DIE.

One pound of DYNAMITE is better than a bushel of BALLOTS!

MAKE YOUR DEMAND FOR EIGHT HOURS with weapons in your hands to meet the capitalistic bloodhounds, police, and militia in proper manner.

Predictably, some anarchists took this clarion call to heart. That week, the mostly Irish workforce at the McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. plant in Chicago had gone on strike. The company promptly brought in strikebreakers and on May 3, a rally was planned outside the plant. There, German-born radical August Spies (pronounced “Spees”), editor of a pro-labor German-language newspaper, implored the striking workers to remain loyal to their union. The inflamed workers did more than that: When the horn sounded signifying the end of the workday, the union members surged the gates of the plant to confront the strikebreakers. Violence erupted, and guards protecting the plant fired into the crowd, killing two striking workers.

A rally was called for the following day in Haymarket Square at what is now the nondescript intersection of Randolph and Desplaines streets in Chicago. This time, radicals were primed by fliers, printed in German and English, one of them headlined “Revenge!”

There is no question that some of the anarchists were armed; there is also no question that the rally was a peaceful one until, around 10:30 p.m., with rain beginning to fall, Chicago police moved in -- not violently -- to disperse the crowd.

Suddenly, a bomb was thrown in the path of the advancing officers, killing one policeman instantly and leaving six others mortally wounded. Pandemonium broke out, with gunfire from both sides. Several policemen were wounded, some by their fellow officers’ revolvers, and four demonstrators lay dead.

It was over in four minutes, but its effects reverberated for years. The official response was immediate: August Spies and many other radicals in the city were arrested. Spies was one of eight men -- six of them German -- put on trial for their lives. Eight anarchists were convicted and seven sentenced to die, even though only two of those charged, Spies and Samuel Fielden, were at Haymarket Square that night.

The revisionist history began almost immediately and continues to this day: The cops started the violence, the anarchists were railroaded, the men charged were martyrs to the cause of social justice and the right to organize.

In truth, the carnage at Haymarket Square alienated Americans on the left, dealt a setback to the union cause, and helped liberals gain control of the labor movement from radicals. Over time, however, that cause thrived and prevailed. Not with bullets and dynamite, but by legal means: marshaling arguments, not armaments; doing the hard work of organizing in the field; marching peacefully in the streets and the fields and doing the other hard work of democracy -- filing lawsuits, running candidates, passing legislation.

These tactics work here, and not in places like Venezuela, precisely because America has the rule of law. In the end, the vision espoused by Charles S. Rhyne doesn’t contrast with that of labor leaders such as Cesar Chavez -- it coalesces.

Viva la huelga!

