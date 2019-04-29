Biden and Unions; Border Solutions; Olds School

Good morning, it’s Monday, April 29, 2019. Fifteen years ago today, the last Oldsmobile rolled off the assembly line in Lansing, Mich. That last car, an Alero sedan, was signed by the workers on the line and shipped to Lansing’s R.E. Olds Transportation Museum.

For Olds lovers, April 29, 2004 was a sorrowful day. Auto aficionados tended to blame General Motors -- the car company later owned for time by the Obama administration Treasury Department -- just as the current president blames GM for closing a factory near Youngstown, Ohio, that made compact cars and employed 1,700 people.

But GM produced Oldsmobiles at a profit for the better part of a century, and the demise of the brand served as a reminder that cutting-edge technology is not a national birthright. As I’ve written in this space previously, innovation is a trait that must be refreshed with each generation. In a global economy, that is no small challenge.

I'll have a further word on Oldsmobile, and man who started the car line, in a moment.

In the latter part of the 19th century, a worldwide race was taking place to develop an alternative to the horse and carriage. German and French inventors had been tinkering with mechanized designs since the early 1860s. In the 1880s, the pace of innovation picked up on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

It was led by dreamers with surnames still familiar to us -- Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz in Germany, Henry Ford and Ransom Eli Olds in the U.S. -- while others have been lost in the mists of memory. These forgotten pioneers include tinkerers and daredevils such as Charles and Frank Duryea of Springfield, Mass., along with the eponymous-sounding J.W. Carhart, an inventor and Methodist minister from Wisconsin.

The earliest engines were powered by steam generated by gasoline. Ransom Olds, a 22-year-old Ohio native, built one in his father’s shop around 1886. In 1897, he incorporated the Olds Motor Vehicle Company in Lansing and produced four cars. In 1899, he relocated to Detroit, lined up some venture capital, and by 1901 produced 425 models of the Curved Dash Oldsmobile Runabouts.

From the start, the internal combustion engine was more than a commercial breakthrough. It was a cultural phenomenon as well. The new machines they powered not only invoked the promise of the 20th century, they also symbolized freedom itself. Freedom from the yoke of the farm, freedom to see the country, freedom to go courting -- and freedom to escape the binds of society.

Seventy years before Bruce Springsteen urged “Wendy” to wrap her legs “round these velvet rims” and “strap your hands cross my engines,” turn-of-the-century crooner Billy Murray sang “In My Merry Oldsmobile.” The chorus went like this:

Come away with me, Lucille

In my merry Oldsmobile

Down the road of life we'll fly

Auto-mobubbling, you and I

To the church we'll swiftly steal

Then our wedding bells will peal

You can go as far as you like with me

In my merry Oldsmobile.

But if it took American know-how and American imagination to mass produce and mass market the automobile -- and Ransom Olds was doing it before Henry Ford -- the early history of the Olds Motor Vehicle Company revealed two other truths about capitalism.

The first is that it hardly operates on the Golden Rule. On the contrary, the man with the gold makes the rules. Ransom Olds was forced out of his own company by his investors, who turned around and sold their stake to General Motors before the company was a decade old.

A second historical lesson is that superior technology is not always identifiable at the beginning. In 1899 and 1900, Ransom built electric cars, as did several other automotive pioneers. Petroleum was cheap, though, and its supply seemingly inexhaustible, so the electric car was phased out.

They were brought back many years later by a company launched by Kiichiro Toyoda, who visited the United States in 1929 to study the auto industry.

His motto? “Before you say something can’t be done, try it.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com