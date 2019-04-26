Biden Uncut; Reelection Playbook; Quote of the Week

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 26, 2019, the day when I come up with an end-of-the week quote intended to provide inspiration for the weekend. Today’s line comes from jazzman, bandleader, and composer Duke Ellington, and is aimed at music lovers of all types.

In 1965, Time magazine quoted Ellington on the evolution of his favorite art. “Jazz,” he said, “was like the kind of man you wouldn’t want your daughter to associate with.”

I’ll have a brief word on that music, along with a more encompassing Duke Ellington quote in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

The quintessential sound that became an indelible part of the American identity bubbled up from the African American and Creole communities of New Orleans in the late 19th century. From there, it traveled up the Mississippi River and over to Chicago, rode the rails to the West Coast, flew overseas to Europe while sailing around the Caribbean. It resurfaced two decades later in Kansas City in a form that lent itself to big bands -- and infused a host of new forms of music ranging from gospel to rhythm and blues to rock ’n’ roll.

The person or band who first applied the word “jazz” to this sound is not known, although a plausible candidate is Iowa-born Bert Kelly, who plied his trade before the First World War in Seattle and later at the Rose Room in San Francisco’s St. Francis Hotel. In 1914, Kelly relocated to Chicago where his new band featured a host of New Orleans players.

Kelly himself said he picked up the word “jazz” on the West Coast. And on this date in 1919, the Literary Digest paid homage to him for it. “The phrase ‘jazz band’ was first used by Bert Kelly in Chicago in the fall of 1915 and was unknown in New Orleans,” the digest entry said.

I don’t know about dissing the Crescent City in that way, but I do know that the great wordsmith Fred R. Shapiro unearthed a 1915 quote from the Chicago Tribune using the word “jazz” to describe the city’s blues club scene. So hats off to Bert Kelly.

Ultimately, however, putting a name to a style of music isn’t where it’s at. Where it’s at is discovering what sound we like -- and most of us aren’t limited to one genre -- and carving out the time to play or listen or hum along to the tunes. Some of us find that we can’t live without it.

“Music is my mistress,” Duke Ellington said, “and she plays second fiddle to no one.”

And there’s your quote of the week.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com