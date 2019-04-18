Debate Eligibility; EU Threats; Mayor Pete and Pence

Good morning, it's Thursday, April 18, 2019. I'm taking a brief hiatus from this morning essay -- just a couple of days off -- but I still want to tout today's original content, starting with RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

DNC Mulls Higher Bar to Qualify for Primary Debates. Phil Wegmann reports on discussions within the party to winnow the field on stage following the first two debates in June and July.

Trump Admin Defies EU Threats, Allows Cuba-Related Legal Claims. Susan Crabtree has the story.

Trump to Enforce Housing Aid Ban for Illegal Immigrants. Phil has details on coming regulatory changes aimed at ensuring that federal housing assistance goes only to qualifying citizens and legal residents.

Mayor Pete Picks a Fight With Pence -- and the First Amendment. Steve Cortes writes that Buttigieg’s claims of a feud with the vice president over gay marriage is one-sided, and amounts to an assault on religious freedom.

Heading Into 2020, Democrats Can’t Ignore the Working Class. Savannah Shoemake warns that the party can’t assume these voters will swing back from supporting Donald Trump.

Moonshot Madness. In RealClearPolicy, Mark P. Mills explains why transforming the energy economy, as Green New Deal proponents advocate, is not like putting a dozen people on the moon.

What Ray Dalio Should Do About Income Inequality. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny offers advice to the billionaire hedge fund manager who is disturbed by the wealth imbalance in this country.

Generic Patent Games Endanger Alzheimer’s Cure Efforts. In RealClearHealth, Robert Goldberg warns that questionable legal challenges are forcing innovator firms to spend money on lawsuits, not research.

Young Men From Croatia Are the Tallest in the World. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy spotlights a new study that might draw interest from college basketball recruiters.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com