Sanctuary Backfire? Newsom's Quest; Omar Blowback

Good morning, it's Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Trump’s Sanctuary Threat Could Answer Immigrants’ Prayers. Susan Crabtree reports on the potential backfiring of the president’s idea of releasing asylum seekers in Democratic-governed cities, many of which have said they would welcome the newcomers.

What Newsom’s First 100 Days Portend for His Future. Bill Whalen weighs in on the California governor’s ambitions and the risky steps he’s taking to advance them.

Progressive Socialists Defend the Indefensible Again. Mike Huckabee responds to Democrats’ attacks on critics of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 comment.

Why Is the American Right So Reluctant to Defend Capitalism? In RealClearMarkets, Gus Van Horn writes that critics of the socialist underpinnings of the Green New Deal are failing to make a strong case for the alternative.

Government Unfairness at Love Field. In RealClearPolicy, Richard Samp examines an appeals court ruling that he says ignores tenets enshrined in several Supreme Court decisions.

Terror Designation Should Prompt More Pressure on Iran. In RealClearDefense, Thomas Cantwell urges the administration to go beyond its targeting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to break the regime’s grip on power.

