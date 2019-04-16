O.J. Redux; Opioid 'Cash Grab'; Bob Feller in WWII

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 16, 2019. On this day in 1940, 21-year-old Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller pitched the Tribe to a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of the season. As young as he was, Feller was an established star by then, having broken into the major leagues at 17. But what he did in Comiskey Park had never been done before -- and hasn’t been done since. “Rapid Robert” threw an Opening Day no-hitter.

Feller would win 266 games in his career, pitch two more no-hitters, and hurl an astonishing 12 one-hitters. He is enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, deservedly so. In four straight seasons, 1938 to 1941, he led the American League in strikeouts while averaging more than 20 wins per season.

I’m not old enough to have seen him pitch, but when I came along the men who had watched Feller ply his trade could hardly contain their superlatives. This included those who competed against him.

“It wasn’t until you hit against him that you knew how fast he really was, until you saw with your own eyes that ball jumping at you,” said Hall of Famer pitcher Ted Lyons. Another Ted -- the great hitting legend Ted Williams -- called Feller “the fastest and best pitcher I ever saw in my career.”

But some of the men in my youth who admired Feller did so for reasons that had little to do with baseball, as I'll explain in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Three weeks before Christmas in 1941, Bob Feller was driving from his hometown of Van Meter, Iowa to Chicago to negotiate his 1942 contract with Indians General Manager Cy Slapnicka. No agent accompanied him, and baseball’s salaries were not stratospheric, as they are today. Even so, Feller figured he would be getting a raise: He’d won 25 games that year, leading the league -- the third year in a row he was the American League’s winningest pitcher -- while throwing an incredible 343 innings, another league high.

Instead of a pay raise, Feller took a big cut -- as did most of the stars in MLB. On his car radio while heading to Chicago, Feller listened in horror to news of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. “I was angry as hell,” he recalled later.

He still went to Chicago, but only to tell Slapnicka that he planned to enlist in the United States Navy. Feller then phoned his good friend Gene Tunney, the former heavyweight boxing champion, informing him of his decision. Tunney, who was overseeing the U.S. Navy’s physical training program, immediately flew to the Midwest from Washington, and personally swore Feller in on Dec. 9, 1941.

However cool he was -- and enlisting despite a deferment as his family’s breadwinner and being besties with Gene Tunney was pretty cool -- that’s not what most impressed Bob Feller’s contemporaries. It was this: After basic training, Chief Petty Officer Robert Feller was assigned to be a physical training instructor. It’s valuable work, and Feller excelled at it, but as he recalled later, “I wanted to go into combat.”

“I’d had a lot of experience with guns as a kid, so I applied for gunnery school and sea duty,” he added. After four months of naval gunnery school in Newport, Rhode Island, he was assigned to a battleship, the USS Alabama.

With Feller aboard, that storied battleship spent six months on convoy duty in the North Atlantic before being dispatched to the Pacific theater, where it saw action off Tarawa, in the Marshall Islands, and in the Philippines.

“We bombarded beaches to support amphibious assaults, served as escorts for aircraft carriers, and fended off kamikaze attacks,” he recalled. “Two enemy bombs hit the ship during the Marianas Turkey Shoot, and we survived a typhoon that pummeled us with 80-knot gusts off the Philippine coast. The Alabama never lost a man to enemy action. The people we had on the gun crews were very good shots.”

When the war ended, Feller returned to the Indians and picked up right where he left off, leading the lead in wins and innings pitched in 1946 and 1947 and in strikeouts for three straight seasons. His first full season back was probably the best of his career -- and perhaps the best of any pitcher in history. Did Feller really throw any harder after being away from the game for so long? That’s unlikely. But if you listened carefully, he explained it himself. Bob Feller once described the bombing attack on the USS Alabama as the most exciting hours of his life. “After that,” he added, “the pinstriped perils of Yankee Stadium seemed trivial.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com